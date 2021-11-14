US nuclear weapons change could increase risk of inadvertent conflict





The writer, former British Defense Secretary, was NATO’s 10th Secretary General

As Mikhail Gorbachev and Ronald Reagan said in 1985, “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.” Along with climate change and pandemics, nuclear weapons pose a risk to the survival of humanity on our planet. But President Joe Biden’s upcoming review of America’s nuclear position – which should clarify the circumstances under which its weapons could be used – could have unintended and unwanted consequences.

Biden has previously hinted that he is considering a “one-goal” policy, a commitment that the United States will only use nuclear weapons under a narrowly prescribed set of circumstances. “I think the sole purpose of the US nuclear arsenal should be to deter – and, if necessary, retaliate – against a nuclear attack,” he wrote in March 2020. “As president, I will work to put this belief into practice. A number of other influential voices are now pushing for a move in this direction, if not a move towards a “no use first” policy of nuclear weapons. For the sake of NATO unity, these ideas must be fought.

“No use in the first place” sounds appealing, and its proponents argue that the United States can set an example for other nuclear powers who would ultimately reduce the threat of nuclear conflict. They are wrong. There are three reasons why both this goal and the “one goal” would undermine deterrence, divide NATO, and increase the risk of conflict.

First, a US statement would be treated with skepticism by potential adversaries – because authoritarian regimes are likely to judge others by their own standards – and might even encourage them to military aggression if the threat of nuclear retaliation is lifted. Paradoxically, changing the current definition of nuclear deterrence would increase the risk of a major conventional conflict that could take us back to the era of massive civilian casualties last seen in the 20th century.

Second, NATO as a nuclear alliance is deliberately ambiguous as to the circumstances under which it might authorize the deployment of nuclear weapons to deter attacks on the territory or interests of its members. In the aftermath of the Cold War, when there was no credible conventional threat to European NATO allies, the alliance reduced its focus on nuclear deterrence. But the Russian invasions of Georgia in 2008 and Ukraine in 2014, and the massive increase in Moscow’s conventional and nuclear capabilities in recent years, have necessarily raised the profile of nuclear weapons in NATO’s defense posture. .

While nuclear ambiguity can be uncomfortable, it is necessary to reduce the temptation of adversaries to “play” our strategy of deterrence by taking actions that will not be sufficient to elicit a military response.

Third, in a time of heightened tension due to the growing military might of Russia and China and their threatening behavior, a US declaration of “one goal” or “no priority use” would confuse Washington allies. in Europe and Asia-Pacific. By questioning its security guarantees, the United States would run the risk of making its allies and friends more susceptible to coercion, or of pushing them to develop their own nuclear weapons as a form of insurance. And that would potentially trigger further nuclear proliferation and increase the risk of preemptive actions by Russia and China.

Advocates of change are right that progress on nuclear disarmament is woefully slow. But it will only be achieved by a skilful diplomatic management of the contradictory ambitions and interests of the great powers. Sustained efforts are needed to relaunch bilateral and, ultimately, multilateral measures towards verifiable nuclear disarmament and proliferation prevention. Catchy gestures on the part of the United States such as “one purpose” or “no use in the first place” statements would undermine the NATO alliance and only increase instability and insecurity.

