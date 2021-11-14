



The Cambridgeshire town of Granchester, famous for its stunning views of the surrounding meadows and River Cam, has been voted one of the most beautiful villages in England.

The Times ranked Granchester the fourth most beautiful of its 30 villages, praising its quality “dreamlike” rather than “lazy tourist rather than crazy pilgrim.”

This historic town is a favorite of Cambridge residents, just two miles south of the city.

About a 30-minute walk from the city center is the River Cam, lined with meadows and willows and other trees.

Granchester’s rivers are full of spring blossoming pools and shallow waters, making them the perfect place for punting and wild swimming.

Spring is also a great time to visit Orchard, which serves afternoon tea to eat on the deck chairs scattered around the gardens when the flowering trees are in full bloom.

In the summer, one of the meadows fills up with huge cinema screens, allowing film lovers to enjoy the big screen experience while picnicking as part of the Cambridge Film Festival.

The town of Granchester is also worth an additional 10-minute walk to see the center’s quaint thatched cottages and 12th-century church.

When it comes to pubs, you don’t have much of a choice either. These include The Red Lion, Rupert Brooke, Blue Ball Inn and Green Man.

Granchester is also home to the Cambridge Gin Distillery showroom and hosts an intertown barrel race on every Boxing Day.

It is even said that the town is home to the largest concentration of Nobel Prize winners in the world, as it is a favorite of Cambridge University scholars.

Granchester is an idyllic place to spend the day.

The Times is not alone in acknowledging Granchester’s beauty.

Along with poetry by Edward Brooke’s poet Richard Brooke, Grantchester Meadows was the subject of a song of the same name that one of Pink Floyd’s members lived.

The town is also the subject of the ITV era drama Granchester, which was filmed there and around Cambridgeshire.

It is also said to have been the favorite place of the poet Lord Byron, who is now named after the local nature reserve.

