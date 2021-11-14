More at USMNT than Christian Pulisic, but Chelsea star proves against Mexico he’s the face of American football





CINCINNATI – Christian Pulisic was there. He was there for a week of intensive training. He was there in the locker room as the players gathered. He was there when the game started to change in the second half. He was there in front of the goal. He was there in the midst of this magical and glorious celebration that ignited the TQL stadium.

Pulisic was there with the message on his jersey, the perfect person – the one person – who could deliver that much needed missive to Mexico, the one that makes it clear that this US men’s national team is not interested in being anything other than its precocious, penetrating in itself.

No one could say that Pulisic was the best player on the pitch in the thrilling 2-0 victory over his biggest rival on Friday night. Pulisic only played 25 minutes and, in truth, even though it had been 90, it was hard to imagine him (or anyone) surpassing dynamic Timothy Weah, who delivered nothing short of everything. what you might expect from an edge attacking winger against a dangerous opponent.

But after missing America’s last three games with an ankle injury, Pulisic reminded everyone, including Mexico, that he is this team’s talisman. His star. His leader, the kind of player who can, at any moment, grab a match in his hands and bend it just like that.

He entered a scoreless game. He pushed and pressed and pushed. He did a precise run at a precise moment to meet Weah’s impeccable cross. He headed the ball past Guillermo Ochoa, the Mexican goalkeeper who hinted earlier this week that this young American group has accomplished so little that he still sees El Tri when he looks at his own reflection.

– ESPN + Viewers Guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more – Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN + (US only) – Don’t have ESPN? Access immediately

As Ochoa then waded through the freezing cold of Friday night, Pulisic ran around the corner and proudly pulled up his jersey to reveal the words scrawled in black marker on his undershirt: The Man in the Mirror.

It was a flawless response, devious and sharp at the same time. The Americans were screaming. The Mexicans have collapsed. The days when the United States was ruled by its rival are long gone.

Even Pulisic, always stoic with the media, allowed himself a relative crow. “We have come a long way in the past few years,” he said.

Earlier this week, in a conversation at the team’s hotel, I asked Pulisic what he thinks of America’s progress as this tough World Cup qualifying round draws closer. of the mid-term. “I think we’re in a good position,” he offered quickly in the low, head-down whisper that is his flaw. Then he stopped and looked up. “In a week and a half we could be in a big game,” he said.

They almost are. If the United States can get a result in Jamaica on Tuesday, they will enter the new year in excellent shape to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar – a goal which, aside from Friday’s excitement, is far more important. than any victory over a hated neighbor.

2 Related

Pulisic, of course, is the only link to the 2018 World Cup qualifying failure, and he doesn’t hide his desperation to bring this group back from the dregs. This is what made his injury much more difficult to manage. The missing games for Chelsea were depressing enough, but having to sit idly by as the national team played three critical games in the final window without him was brutal for Pulisic.

Stuck in London, he fell asleep early on days the US was playing and woke up in the middle of the night to watch the games, pacing his living room. When his recovery progressed to the point that he was able to rejoin Chelsea training a few weeks ago, he immediately started thinking about aiming for a return in time for Mexico.

He wanted to. Pulisic makes no secret that he’s not programmed to be a vocal captain like Tyler Adams, but he considers himself a frontman of this young American group nonetheless. And so he wanted to be present, to be visible, to be close.

“I just want to lead my way,” he told me, “and I hope the other guys can see him and try to follow.”

He doesn’t need to worry. Even though many of his teammates are only a few years younger (Pulisic, remember, is only 23), it’s clear that there is a lasting bond. Brenden Aaronson, who was among those invited to replace Pulisic, said Pulisic “means a lot to our team,” adding, “It’s like another confidence building just having it here.”

Weah just said, “He’s our star player. He’s so deadly.”

After a long injury absence, Christian Pulisic has returned to where he was supposed to be: leading the United States Men’s National Team. John Dorton / ISI Photos / Getty Images

It was Weah and DeAndre Yedlin who had the idea to put “the man in the mirror” on a shirt, and it is emblematic of Pulisic’s place within the group that it was he who was able to show it. .

It must be said: this is not his team. There is too much talent for a single player to take on this load, and the truth is, America is better for it. But it is also clear that Pulisic remains the ideal pivot around which this American roster revolves.

That’s what American coach Gregg Berhalter – and, quite possibly, just about every American fan in the stands – thought when Pulisic took off his warm-ups, hugged his trainer and ran onto the pitch. Friday night.

“When we recruited Christian it gave the team a boost,” said Berhalter. “And that too, I think, scared Mexico.”

Sport is so often all about results, and this concept is especially true during World Cup qualifying. Yes or no, did you accomplish what you set out to do? Reaching Qatar next winter is, after all, the only measure that matters to this American team.

The beautiful game lives here. Unlock world-class coverage of the best leagues, tournaments and teams. Sign up now to stream football on ESPN +

SUNDAY NOV. 14 Croatia vs. Russia (9 a.m. ET) Armenia vs. Germany (12 p.m. ET) Senegal vs. Congo (2 p.m. ET) Portugal vs. Serbia (2:45 p.m. ET) Spain vs. Sweden (2:45 p.m. ET)

MONDAY NOV. 15 Northern Ireland v. Italy (2:45 p.m. ET) Poland v. Hungary (2:45 p.m. ET) San Marino v. England (2:45 p.m. ET) Scotland v. Denmark (2:45 p.m. ET)

But the journey remains important. The moments have a meaning. And Friday in the arena with their most important opponent was a moment for the American players. They imposed their will on the game. They played their style, not that of Mexico. They threatened. They defended. They were patient, confident that their work would be rewarded even if it took so long to arrive.

More so, they did not act surprised by their victory, did not pretend to be some sort of massive outsider who caused the surprise. Their competence is indisputable and, for some, could even be superior. They had their crowd. They deserved to win on Friday and they did. It was a formative experience in the history that remains to be written about this gifted group.

Now comes another time. A road game in Jamaica is like the classic downhill, the kind of game that easily slips away if not held carefully. A win is ideal, of course, but even a regular draw would show the sturdiness of character the United States aspires to. CONCACAF is tough and often the most important course of action is just figuring out how to avoid undoing the positive work you have already done.

It’s unclear what Pulisic will be able to deliver in Kingston on Tuesday. He had played less than half an hour for Chelsea before joining the United States, and conditions in Jamaica – hot, humid, and on terrain that inevitably resembles the rough of a chewy golf course – are lacking for one. fit player, let alone one coming back from an ankle injury.

Could he come back late? May be. But even if it isn’t, the power lies in knowing it’s available. That he’s back.

Pulisic was there on Friday. Where this American team needs him the most.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/soccer/united-states-usa/story/4520266/more-to-usmnt-than-christian-pulisicbut-chelsea-star-proves-vs-mexico-hes-the-face-of-us-soccer The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos