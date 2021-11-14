Cop26 Glasgow News: Boris Johnson says the deal sounds like a death toll for coal, but acknowledges the disappointment of the pledge.





Boris Johnson admitted his disappointment with the Cop26 climate accord after coal pledges were nullified.

He held a press conference with Cop26 chairman Alok Sharma, saying that the agreement had sounded the death bell for coal, dismissing criticism that the shift from phase-out coal to phase-out dirty fuel is a significant change in language. .

Johnson, meanwhile, has been criticized by Labor for undermining his climate conference minister by failing to support ambitious British promises.

This comes after the government faced criticism for not reaching out sufficiently firm in its call to India and China to make last-minute changes to the text on coal in the coal deal agreed in Glasgow on Saturday.

Key PointsShow Latest Update 1636816311XR Performs Funeral for Failed Climate Summit

Extinction Rebellion climate activists hold Cop26’s funeral in Glasgow. They say we all failed.

The so-called Red and Blue rebels lead a procession across the Church Lane Bridge, known locally as the Bridge of Sighs, to the Glasgow Cemetery, where they lie among the tombstones.

Extinction rebel activists are seen holding a funeral for COP26 at the Necropolis in Glasgow on November 13, 2021.

(Getty Images)

An activist wearing a black cloak marked Cop26 was dropped to the ground by fellow members.

An XR spokesperson, identified as Karen, said: “We mourn the planet sacrificed by the failure and folly of Cop26.

At Cop26, the minimum required was to immediately stop funding fossil fuels and promises to leave oil on the land.

Anything less than that is stupid.

As intelligent life forms on this planet, we are already extinct. We know exactly what we should do and what we don’t.

Emily Atkinson13 November 2021 15:11

1636817635Sharma appeals to the state to seal the deal in a moment of truth for the world.

Climate Change Summit President Alok Sharma appealed to nearly 200 countries gathered in Glasgow to agree to a new agreement to curb global warming, saying:

After a last minute debate that delayed the planned end of the two-week United Nations Cop26 summit, Sharma said a clean text was reached for a final agreement and aims to be officially signed later today.

More follow ups from Louise Boyle, Daisy Dunne and Andrew Woodcock.

Emily Atkinson13 November 2021 15:33

1636818190 We must meet in the middle, China says

China, the world’s largest annual greenhouse gas emitter, spoke at an 11-hour plenary session at the Cop26 summit, Daisy Dunn reports.

China says the latest Cop26 draft is an improvement over the previous version and has no intention of reviewing the text again.

However, China has challenged two paragraphs of the draft agreement, including an important section addressing unreduced coal power generation and the need to move away from inefficient fossil fuel subsidies.

The Chinese delegation should meet in between and are ready to work with partners to provide constructive suggestions and ideas to reach a balanced end result, he added.

Emily Atkinson13 November 2021 15:43

1636819280 An unsustainable lifestyle and wasteful consumption are the cause of the climate crisis, an Indian Police spokesperson said.

As the Cop26 summit collapses and countries invent, the Indian delegation condemned the unsustainable lifestyles and wasteful consumption that created the climate crisis, saying an agreement remains difficult.

He pointed out that climate-friendly lifestyles and climate justice set out in the Paris Agreement are the keys to solving the climate crisis.

He went on to say that developing countries should be allowed to tackle the domestic problems of poverty and economic development.

Developing countries have a right to a fair share of their carbon budget. [and] Responsible use of fossil fuels, he said.

He said there was still a lack of balance in the text. India has also criticized countries for having to reconsider their emission reduction targets, known as nationally-determined contributions, in 2022.

NDC has a well-defined cycle, he said, and there is no need to deviate from it.

Emily Atkinson13 November 2021 16:01

1636820350 For heaven, don’t kill this moment EU

Climate correspondent Daisy Dunne reports from Glasgow:

Frans Timmermans, Vice-President of the European Commission, made an ardent plea for countries to agree to reach a final agreement at Cop26 today.

He told the delegates not to kill this moment by asking for more or other texts.

I beg you: accept this text [we] We can give hope to the hearts of our children and grandchildren. If we fail today, they will not forgive us.

But he also acknowledged that we are only just the beginning of what we have to do in funding the loss and damage caused by the climate crisis, a major focus of the developing world.

Earlier this week, a large coalition of developing and island nations announced plans for a Glasgow financial facility against losses and damages. When created, it will be the first funding specifically set up to help communities around the world ravaged by climate impacts such as rising sea levels and catastrophic droughts.

However, as negotiations continued, the idea was strongly opposed by the US and the EU, and texts released on Saturday morning contained no mention of the facility at all.

Sam Hancock13 November 2021 16:19

1636821339Watch: Oxfam protests urging world leaders to put out the fire.

Oxfam hosts climate protests urging world leaders to put out the fire.

Sam Hancock13 November 2021 16:35

In Tuvalu, 1636821939Cop26 delivered a message of hope.

Political editor Andrew Woodcock reports:

Seve Paeniu, climate minister for the southern island of Tuvalu, said the Glasgow summit delivered a message of hope, a message of promise and a message of ambition.

Paeniu held up a picture of his three grandchildren and said: I could tell them that Glasgow promised to save their future. It would be the best Christmas present I would give them.

(Screen Grab/YouTube)

Sam Hancock13 November 2021 16:45

1636822539 The Marshall Islands appeal to the emotional side of world leaders.

Chief Climate Correspondent Louise Boyle said:

The Marshall Islands representative made a moving statement to fellow negotiators at Cop26.

The Marshall Islands are just six feet above sea level in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, and their people are among the most vulnerable regions in the world to severe climate impacts.

The national representative noted that while the Glasgow summit marked substantial progress, much work remains to be done, especially on the issue of loss and damage, namely financial compensation for a country that is already facing a heavy burden.

When the police ended in Madrid, I had to go home and tell the kids I was afraid we couldn’t deliver. I can’t afford to do it again, she said.

You can read more about the complex challenges facing the Marshall Islands here.

Sam Hancock13 November 2021 16:55

1636822955 Police proceeding out of scale and needed urgency – Maldives

Political editor Andrew Woodcock details the climate talks:

The Maldives representative now wraps up the world leaders’ remarks, warning that the Glasgow Accord alone will not be enough to save the island nation of the Indian Ocean.

She said the progress achieved over the past two weeks did not match the urgency and scale required.

Being balanced and pragmatic for the other party does not help the Maldives adapt in time. It will be too late for the Maldives.

For us, this is a matter of survival.

Calling for faster action, she added: The difference between 1.5 and 2 degrees is a death sentence for us.

Sam Hancock13 November 2021 17:02

1636823554 Thunberg warns of inevitable greenwashing around the Cop26 final text.

Greta Thunberg shared her last thoughts on the climate summit in Glasgow, warning her followers to remain steadfast in the face of reality.

Sam Hancock13 November 2021 17:12

