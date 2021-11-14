The number of electric vehicles in the United States has fallen from 16,000 to 2 million in 10 years





As the auto industry continues to transition to electric, we often overlook how far we’ve come. A new report from the Environment America Research & Policy Center and the Frontier Group shows how much progress has been made over the past 10 years.

The report, titled Renewables on the Rise 2021: The Rapid Growth of Renewables, Electric Vehicles, and Other Builders of a Clean Energy Future, illustrates the rapid rise in electric vehicle adoption in the United States as well. as the growing production of renewable energy in the United States. The United States produces 23 times more solar energy today than in 2011, for example. Meanwhile, wind power has tripled over the past decade, and battery storage capacity has grown more than 18-fold.

In 2011, the best-selling electric vehicle in the United States was the Nissan Leaf, of which 9,674 units were sold that year. So far this year, it’s the Tesla Model Y with over 132,000 units sold. It is followed by the Tesla Model 3, of which approximately 95,000 units have been moved as of November 1, 2021. Only about 16,000 all-electric cars were in the United States in 2011, while today that figure is around 2 millions.

In terms of electric vehicle sales and infrastructure, the top performing states in 2020 were California, New York, and Florida. As for renewable energy production, the states that have experienced massive growth are North Carolina, Texas, Iowa, Oklahoma and California.

100% Renewable Campaign Manager Emma Searson commented on the report, stating the following:

Over the past decade, America has proven that we can power our homes, businesses, and industry with clean energy. Were on the cusp of a radical shift towards a power that does not pollute.

But we didn’t get here by magic; avant-garde people and their legislators demanded it. As national leaders debate how best to invest in our nation’s future, they should take inspiration from these states and focus on promoting clean energy.

While many positive points can be drawn from this report, we still have a long way to go. Electric vehicles represent less than 4% of the total new car market, and while this figure is expected to increase significantly in the 2020s, it must be accompanied by a sharp increase in the production of renewable energy to power the grid. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://insideevs.com/news/547782/16k-to-10-million-evs/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos