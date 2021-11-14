COP26: The UK government ‘damaged’ a $100 billion effort by cutting aid.





The British government is accused of “damaging” the efforts of world leaders to cut international aid and deliver previously promised $100 billion in annual payments to the southern hemisphere.

The Glasgow Climate Agreement was agreed upon by nearly 200 countries at COP26, even though India and China further weakened their last minute language on fossil fuels.

However, the UK government presidency, led by Alok Sharma, has failed to advance the $100 billion a year that the developed world has promised to implement by 2020 but has yet to materialize.

Instead, the Glasgow Climate Accord points to “deep regret” that the $100 billion promise has not yet been fulfilled, but has committed to at least that amount by 2025.

Labor argued that the UK government’s decision to halt international aid ahead of COP26 made it more difficult for Sharma to close the $100 billion deal. Glasgow Climate Agreement.

The British government has been criticized for breaking its conservative manifesto promises after cutting 0.7% of national income on foreign aid to 0.5%. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confirmed last month that the cuts would last until at least 2024.

Labour’s shadow business and energy minister Ed Miliband told Sky News that the Boris Johnson government’s message of international aid “damaged” Sharma’s efforts in global finance.

He said: “I commend Alok Sharma and his work as COP President.

“But the rest of the government did not help him and undermined him with decisions such as stopping foreign aid. Because we said to other countries, ‘Go on climate finance’. poor countries.”

Miliband also said the British government “must rewrite the Australia trade deal” after reports that the Johnson administration had withdrawn “climate calls” to “cross the line” of the deal.

While Australia’s strategy on net zero has been criticized for a lack of concrete plans, Australia doesn’t appear to want to deviate from its coal-burning pace.

“Honestly, we need to do more to put pressure on all the big emitters, including China and India,” Miliband said.

“This includes countries like Australia. … We have a trade agreement with Australia and have agreed to withdraw our Paris Temperature commitments from the trade agreement. Australia is now a truly underdeveloped country in terms of climate.”

He added: “In every country, climate policy cannot stand on the side of different approaches or different policies and must be at the center of what we do. We need to rewrite the Australian Trade Agreement.”

Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner told the BBC that the prime minister could have personally “could have done more” after Johnson was absent on the final day of the discussion.

The Prime Minister returned to Scotland briefly on Wednesday, but did not stay at COP26 to discuss the important Glasgow Climate Pact. Nicola Sturgeon appealed to him to come back.

Rayner said: And there’s more work to be done for our planet, but we’ve made some progress.

“We saw (Alok) Sharma doing his best there, but Boris Johnson has undermined some of our efforts with the use of fossil fuels, investments in them, and halting foreign aid. There is much more we can do as a country that sets an example globally to achieve that goal.”

She added: “We have a responsibility to support the poorer countries. Absolutely, we said so.

“Boris Johnson cut foreign aid, but I think we should invest and support. Now we have a prime minister who tells us to do what I say, not what I do.”

However, Alok Sharma claims that the Glasgow Climate Pact is a “historical achievement” and that “we’ve been able to get huge sums across the line.”

He welcomed the agreement between countries to review and strengthen their national climate action targets for 2030 by the end of 2022 and to hold an annual “high-level” ministerial meeting on emissions issues, where countries will “explain their commitments” to make it happen,” he urged. “In Glasgow.

