US Says 2019 Air Strike That Hit Syrian Women and Children Was Justified | US News





The U.S. military first confirmed a 2019 airstrike in Syria that killed up to 80 people, mostly women and children, but claimed the strike was justified because it killed fighters from the Islamic State attacking coalition forces.

The confirmation from US Central Command followed a New York Times report in which former and current Pentagon officials alleged there had been a cover-up of a likely war crime. The central command argued that because some women and children had taken up arms for ISIS, whether through indoctrination or choice, they could not be strictly classified as civilians.

The strike was carried out on March 18, 2019 on the town of Baghuz on the Euphrates River, which forms the Syrian-Iraqi border, where the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), with American air support, besieged the last organized remnants of the ISIS in Syria. .

The Times report said two bombs were dropped on a crowd of women and children, trying to escape the fighting on the banks of the Euphrates, who had been identified as civilians by a US drone operated from the Qatar. He said drone operators at Al-Udeid Air Base were stunned when they saw the first 500-pound bomb dropped by a US F-15E plane, and then a second 2,000-pound bomb dropped on the survivors.

Who dropped that? an analyst asked about a chat system used by those who monitor drone footage, according to the report. Within minutes, a lawyer pointed out a possible war crime that required investigation and ordered the drone footage and other evidence. The initial battle damage assessment left 70 dead. But no independent investigation has ever been carried out.

Air Force attorney Lt. Col. Dean Korsak took the case to the Pentagon Inspector General, but the report that followed was void of any mention of the strike. Korsak then sent the details of the incident to the Senate Armed Services Committee.

I put myself at great risk of military retaliation for sending this, Korsak wrote to the committee, in emails obtained by The Times. Senior US military officials intentionally and systematically bypassed the deliberate strike process.

Gene Tate, a civilian analyst in the Inspector General’s office, who complained about the lack of action, was forced to quit his job.

The New York Times investigation found that the air strike in Baghuz was triggered by a shadow US special forces unit known as Task Force 9, operating independently of the operations center in Qatar, and which appears to be having bypassed the procedures put in place to minimize civilian casualties.

The central command said the background to the airstrikes was a last desperate fight for ISIS, referred to by the alternate acronym Isis.

Isis’ pocket included thousands of fighters and their family members, including women and children, Central Command spokesman Captain Bill Urban said. The remaining combatants, including female and child combatants, as well as many members of the Isis family, some of whom were presumably detained against their will, decided to take a determined position in an area comprising buildings, tunnels and cliffs. . The multiple pleas addressed to Isis to allow family members to leave the area were rejected and thousands of family members remained in the fighting zone.

Urban said that on the morning of March 18, IS fighters launched a counterattack on SDF positions that lasted for several hours, during which an SDF position was at risk of being overrun, and special forces Americans called for an airstrike. He said they were unaware that a drone with high definition video footage was in the area and that they were relying on a standard definition stream from another drone.

According to the Central Command account, the drones over Baghuz had used all of their Hellfire missiles, so the available air support came from F-15s, which dropped three bombs.

The bombs killed at least 16 IS fighters, according to the US military assessment. He also confirmed four deaths among civilians.

Investigations could not conclusively characterize the status of more than 60 other victims who resulted from these strikes. The reason for this uncertainty is that several armed women and at least one armed child were seen in the video, and the exact mix of armed and unarmed personnel could not be conclusively determined, Urban said.

Probably, a majority of those killed were also fighters at the time of the strike, however, it is also very likely that there were other civilians killed by these two strikes, he added. An investigation ordered by special forces commanders found that the strike was justified as self-defense and proportionate due to the unavailability of a smaller order at the time of the request.

As a result, however, procedures have been changed to require high-definition video surveillance before such strikes are ordered, and the ground strike cell should coordinate with any coalition aircraft.

We abhor the loss of innocent lives and take all possible measures to prevent it, Urban said.

