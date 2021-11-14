Former THG employees claim they were sacked for raising fears for US security





UK e-commerce group THG faces legal action by former US workers who claim they were made redundant after sounding the alarm over alleged health and safety failures at a factory of Kentucky.

The four former employees, who worked at THG’s production and distribution plant in Bullitt, Ky., Say they were fired after reporting improper storage and handling of flammable and potentially toxic materials.

As a result, the facility’s workforce have been exposed to “conditions that put their lives and members at risk,” according to the complaint filed last year in the Western District of Kentucky.

THG, formerly known as The Hut Group, denies the allegations and is fighting the lawsuit. The company initially tried to strike the lawsuit on the grounds that the documents had not been properly served.

The case comes as the Manchester-based e-commerce group, which was hailed as one of Britain’s leading tech groups when it was listed in London in September 2020, struggles to quell governance issues and win over investors. of the value of its white label online retail business, Ingenuity.

According to the lawsuit, Jason Young, who was hired in 2016 as vice president of a US subsidiary, was alerted by co-plaintiff Joseph McGaughey to the dangerous and illegal storage of hazardous materials such as aerosols and batteries. lithium. Young has called on British leaders to agree to the construction of a safe storage space, he said.

They refused to do so and complained about the cost of complying with every “little US regulation,” the lawsuit claims.

When Young made employees wear masks as a temporary measure against exposure to potentially “deadly” chemicals, the company berated him for the cost, she said.

McGaughey said flammable materials were “illegally stored throughout the warehouse,” and although he alerted several executives, his concerns remained “largely unanswered,” according to the lawsuit.

The four former employees file a complaint for unfair dismissal and breach of contract. They are seeking damages which could total $ 33million (£ 20million), according to The Sunday Times, which first reported the case. All four complainants were dismissed in 2018.

In a statement, THG said: “Four people were fired three years ago for not doing their jobs. They have taken legal action that we believe is frivolous and vexatious. The factory is certified by all relevant federal and state authorities and is subject to frequent and routine external audits.

THG said in court documents that he acted in good faith at all times and did not retaliate against the men for reporting violations of the law.

THG has taken several steps in recent weeks to address investor concerns, including a plan to recruit a non-executive chairman and advancing the end date of a “special shares” deal that allows the founder and CEO Matt Molding to veto a hostile takeover. .

