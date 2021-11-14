terrorism in which one person is suspected of being killed in a car explosion outside a British hospital; 3 arrested





London’s Counter-Terrorism Police are investigating an explosion that killed one person and injured another at a hospital in Liverpool on Sunday.

Police said the 29-year-old, 26-year-old and 21-year-old were subsequently arrested in the Kensington area under the Terrorism Act.

Police were warned of a taxi-related explosion at Liverpool Women’s Hospital this morning.

Police initially said the explosion was not declared a terrorist event, but counter-terrorism police are leading the investigation as a precaution.

“Until now, the vehicle involved in the accident was a taxi that was parked at the hospital just before the explosion,” Merseyside Police said in a statement. “The work is still going on to see what happened, and it may take some time before we are in a position to confirm something.”

One person died and a man was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police said they were “keeping an open mind” about the cause of the explosion.

A car explodes outside Liverpool hospital as terrorist police begin an investigation, killing one and injuring one.https://t.co/HEscSwMxsk

— Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) November 14, 2021

Police later said in a statement that the man killed was a passenger and the injured was a taxi driver.

Northwest Counterterrorism Police said in a statement: “We are working rapidly to determine the circumstances behind the incident and will provide an update at an appropriate time.”

A patient at the hospital told the BBC he heard a “very loud bang” just before 11am, after which the medical center’s security team sealed off the scene, preventing anyone from leaving.

Liverpool Women’s Hospital said it had immediately restricted visits until further notice and had referred the patient “where possible” to another hospital.

Fire officials said the vehicle fire was extinguished quickly and a person left the vehicle before the fire became “enough to cause”.

Armed police later raided a property in the city, where the police blocked the streets and told residents to stay at home.

Interior Minister Pretty Patel tweeted that she was being regularly updated about “horrible incidents” that took place at the hospital.

“Our police and emergency services are working hard to determine what happened and they are rightly given the time and space to do so,” she wrote.

