Reviews | The tragedy of Astroworld and why music drives us to chaos





It’s not an easy question to answer, but in my 25 year career playing in bands, and now as a record company manager, I’ve realized that when a sense of community shared and this primordial sense of adventure and danger meet during a concert, the result can be intoxicating. We feel rushed when we push things to the limit, especially when we are doing it in fellowship with others. And even if the crowd is rowdy or frightening, there is a unity in surviving it, a communion in the trauma. As journalist Bill Buford wrote in Among the Thugs, being in a crowd is an act of violence. Nothingness is what you find there. Nothingness in its beauty, its simplicity, its nihilistic purity.

A few years after that Guns N Roses show, I found myself in the pit of the Lollapalooza festival, where tens of thousands of bodies were swaying as one mass. The crowd rushed to the stage, and I was lifted off the ground and floating uncontrollably, in slow motion. What I felt at that moment was a terrible wave of terror, and I remember wondering why no one else looked so scared as I did. In fact, the people around me all seemed to be there for it, that was the most rewarding part of the event.

Live music often elicited a physical response. Igor Stravinskys The Rite of Spring received a whistling storm and caused what some have described as a riot when it debuted in Paris in 1913. By the time I went to this Guns N Roses show, 75 years later, the chairs had been removed from the arena, prompting the audience to stand up. The sound systems had become deafening, and the concerts were extravagant explosions and flames whose heat was felt at the back of the hall. None of this was designed to keep the crowds calm.

Today’s festivals and concerts take mosh pit athletics to a new level. As Mr. Scott himself has said, his shows are like wrestling matches, with an audience going wild and, you know, having fun and expressing good feelings. Part of what fans look for in these secular places of worship is a sense of belonging. Singing a choir can bring thousands of people together, and just recognizing the person next to us who wears the same shirt or has a similar tattoo can seem conjunctive. Humans socialize in different ways, and many of us choose to do so among people who identify with the same music.

We mosh, elbows to ribs and chin. We let others pull us up and pass our bodies over the heads of strangers, trusting them not to let us down or fiddle with us. We climb onto the stage, dodging beefy vigilantes, to run a short victory lap before jumping into the welcoming arms of a crowd. We do all of these things with an unspoken understanding that we are there together, that we will take care of each other, and that no one wants to walk away with more than a minor injury.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/11/14/opinion/culture/astroworld-crowd-moshing-music.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

