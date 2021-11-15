UK business sentiment hits 12-month low amid supply chain and inflation concerns





Monday, November 15, 2021 12:01 AM

UK business sentiment in October fell to its lowest level in more than a year in October due to inflation concerns and supply chain pressures.

Inflation expectations from UK business leaders soared to all-time highs last month, according to the latest Business Outlook survey from Accenture and IHS Markit, with 66% expecting non-employee expenses to rise next year. This is double the global average of 33%.

Concerns about global supply chains have been a major driver of assumptions that business costs will skyrocket, and the energy crisis has fueled fears.

But as the labor market tightens and the cost of living soars, business leaders’ expectations of raising employee salaries have also soared to a world-leading 75%.

This, along with continuing concerns about their ability to hire skilled workers, dropped business confidence in hiring over the next 12 months to 32% from a high of 41% in June.

With these cost increases, record-breaking UK companies are more willing to raise prices to protect margins. Accenture predicts that consumer prices will rise sharply next year, with 60% of companies surveyed saying they plan to raise prices.

While this expectation is the highest among manufacturing companies (76%), even service companies (52%) expect to charge customers more.

confidence in demand

Despite these cost challenges, more than half (56%) of UK private sector companies are confident that their business activity will increase over the next 12 months, while only 11% expect it to decrease.

This is a slump compared to last year and peaked in the summer as the UK economy opened up, but the positive net score was 45%, still higher than in the five years before the pandemic.

Expectations that demand will continue to return to pre-pandemic levels, a rebound in international travel and optimism about the growth of new export markets after Brexit were key drivers behind the positive outlook for UK business leaders.

A positive score means more company directors are optimistic about economic and business growth than pessimistic.

Companies in the UK, which ended the lockdown four months ago and had a relatively quick release of vaccines, remained more confident than all other European countries except Ireland. The EU net balance is +38%, while the “global” score is +33%.

The high level of business confidence we saw earlier this year has been tempered by a strong economy and unexpected headwinds,” said Simon Eaves, UK Markets Unit Head, Accenture.

“Despite this, business optimism in the UK is still higher than in most other European countries and we need to capitalize on that sentiment to inspire further growth across the economy.

Supply chain challenges and labor shortages cannot be solved overnight, but it is important for business leaders to align operations, invest in the right technologies like cloud and data, and adopt the right technologies to remain competitive.”

