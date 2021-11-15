US Surgeon General Says Blocking Vaccine Rules A ‘Setback’





Dr Vivek Murthy, the U.S. surgeon general, said on Sunday that if the courts continued to block the Biden administration’s efforts to soon force big companies to demand a Covid vaccine or to undergo weekly testing, it would be a setback for public health.

On Friday, a federal appeals court issued a ruling that continued to block the administrations rule, saying the federal agency that drafted the order had largely exceeded its jurisdiction.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, an agency of the Department of Labor, issued a rule earlier this month that states that companies with 100 or more employees must put in place a vaccination mandate by January 4 or comply with weekly tests, as well as compulsory masking. in December.

The administration’s attempts, which could affect 84 million workers in the private sector, 31 million of whom are reportedly still unvaccinated, have met considerable resistance. A diverse group of states and business organizations immediately challenged the order and the New Orleans Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals granted a stay. The decision rendered on Friday by a panel of three judges upheld the suspension, dismissing a challenge from the Justice Department.

On Fox News Sunday, Dr Murthy said vaccination mandates are well established and very effective in achieving more widespread vaccination. Schools, the military, and workplaces such as hospitals have long needed vaccines. Many companies have preempted a federal ordinance, he noted, and imposed one on their own employees.

At the heart of the vaccination mandate strategy, he said, is creating safer workplaces for workers, for clients and to increase vaccination rates overall, as this is ultimately as well as we were going to end this pandemic.

But Ken Paxton, the Texas Attorney General, one of the plaintiffs who challenged the warrant, said in the same news program that the ruling was a victory over the Biden administration’s attempt at what he called corporate bullying. Texas employers, he said, should be allowed to make their own decisions about the vaccine.

Chris Wallace, the program’s host, pointed out that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has banned companies from ordering vaccine warrants. He asked Mr Paxton to address the apparent incompatibility between his attack on the federal mandate and his support for the state’s ban on individual employer vaccine mandates.

Mr Paxton declined to say whether he believed that, unlike the federal government, a state had the right to tell a private company what to do. He replied: The federal government has limited power.

He continued: States have a lot of authority to deal with what is going on in their States.

