U.S. Catholic bishops could dodge Biden’s rebuke for abortion





A member of the doctrine committee, Bishop Michael Olson of Fort Worth, Texas, said he and his colleagues decided the document should avoid all traces of partisan politics.

Yet Olson remains a vocal critic of Bidens’ stance on abortion, saying the president has increased the scale of the scandal.

He has publicly stated that abortion is a fundamental right while presenting himself as an exemplary Catholic, Olson told The Associated Press. The issue of public confusion is really at stake here.

While some bishops have made it clear that they will deny Communion to Biden, there is no national policy on the matter. Cardinal Wilton Gregory, Archbishop of Washington, said Biden is welcome to receive Communion there.

Last month, after a private meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican, Biden said the topic of abortion had not been raised, but indicated he had the general support of the pontiffs.

We just talked about how happy he was that I was a good Catholic and should continue to receive Communion, Biden said.

A conservative bishop, Thomas Tobin of Providence, Rhode Island, had urged Francis to confront Biden about the abortion.

Please challenge President Biden on this critical issue, Tobin tweeted ahead of the Vatican meeting. Her continued support for abortion is an embarrassment to the Church and a scandal to the world.

Throughout the year, Francis and some of his high-level collaborators sought to tone down anti-Biden sentiment within the ranks of the USCCB, calling for dialogue and an approach to fellowship that is pastoral rather than punitive. .

Friction between American bishops and Catholic politicians who support abortion rights is a decades-old phenomenon; it reached a particularly intense phase in 2004 when John Kerry, a Catholic, won the Democratic presidential nomination.

But the election of Bidens as the second Catholic president after John F. Kennedy and the first with an explicit record in favor of legal abortion created an unprecedented dilemma for bishops.

Archbishop José Gomez of Los Angeles, president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, formed a task force last year to assess the complex and difficult situation posed by the positions of newly elected presidents on abortion and other matters that differ from official Church teaching. Before disbanding, the group proposed the drafting of a new document dealing with the issue of Communion a project entrusted to the doctrine committee.

Among Biden’s fierce critics is Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco, the hometown of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, also a Catholic. Cordileone has made it clear that Pelosi and Biden should refrain from Communion.

Cordileone told AP he didn’t expect the proposed document to set Biden apart, but he wants him to send a strong message regarding Catholics in public life and their stance on abortion.

He cited several serious evils that pose threats to society, such as human trafficking, racism, terrorism, climate change and a flawed immigration system.

The difference with abortion, he added, is that it’s the only one of those serious ailments that many people in public life explicitly promote.

The new chairman of the bishops’ committee on pro-life activities, Archbishop William Lori of Baltimore, hopes the proposed document will narrow the gap between the bishops who favored an explicit rebuke from Biden and those who opposed it.

Sometimes you say, well, being in the middle is kind of a weak position, he told Catholic News Service. Nowadays, the position of strength and courage is often in the middle.

Lori emphasized the importance of unity within the ranks of bishops at a time of political polarization in the United States.

We have to be careful not to let ourselves go into dead-end partisan alleys where there is no life at the end, he told CNS.

In a panel discussion hosted by the National Catholic Reporter on Thursday, Bishop John Stowe of Lexington, Ky., Who does not support the president’s rebuke, criticized the proposed educational document as both bland and source of division. He said he would vote against, but predicted he would get a two-thirds majority to pass.

For some prominent politicians, denial of communion is not an abstract problem.

Dick Durbin, a practicing Catholic and No. 2 Democrat in the US Senate, says he was banned from receiving communion in his diocese of Springfield, Illinois for 17 years under the direction of two successive bishops. Even though he has found a welcoming church in the Archdiocese of Chicago, he remains baffled by the situation.

It’s not a happy experience, Durbin said in a recent interview with Jesuit publication America. I take care when I go to a church that I have never been to before.

The bishops’ meeting will include an address by Gomez, who is the subject of criticism from Catholic racial justice activists for recently declaring that certain contemporary social movements and theories such as social justice, enlightenment and the intersectionality represent dangerous substitutes for true religion.

Critical theories and ideologies today are deeply atheistic, Gomez said. They deny the soul, the spiritual and transcendent dimension of human nature.

The Washington-based clergy network Faith in Public Life circulated a petition signed by several prominent activists denouncing Gomez’s comments.

Racial justice movements have raised awareness in our nations to the epidemic of police killings and systemic racism, John Gehring, director of the Catholic Networks program, said in a statement announcing the petition. Catholic bishops and other religious leaders should be on the streets with these movement organizers, without demeaning them.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2021/11/14/catholic-bishops-biden-abortion-522105 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos