Government invests 375 million in research on neurodegenerative diseases





At least $50 million in funding for motor neuron disease-related research to find a cure New NIHR motor neuron disease research unit to attract more innovative research applications

People with neurodegenerative diseases can live longer and healthier lives thanks to innovative new research, in line with the government’s commitment to investing $375 million over the next five years.

At least 50 million will be given out specifically for research to help find a cure for motor neuron disease (MND), a condition that affects the brain and nerves and affects 5,000 people in the UK. New and innovative projects will help researchers better understand diseases and related conditions, develop and test treatments, and improve care for people with MND.

The total investment of 375 million is for projects for various diseases such as Picks Disease, frontotemporal dementia, Wernicke-korsakoff, Parkinson’s disease dementia, Lewy body dementia, Alzheimer’s disease and mild cognitive impairment. Funding to improve understanding while finding new treatments. .

For MND, a new NIHR research department will be set up to coordinate research applications for new funding, encouraging more innovative research with the goal of finding the ultimate cure.

The government has already invested millions of pounds in MND research, including more than GBP 7 million to support pioneering clinical trials, which have significantly advanced the way we understand disease. This includes increasing our understanding of how different types of MND are genetically transmitted, which could provide new treatment options for patients using gene therapy.

Currently, there is only one drug approved in the UK to treat MND Riluzole, which slows the progression of the disease and prolongs someone’s life by several months. The funds announced today will accelerate the process of finding better treatments for MND across the UK, providing a better quality of life for people with the disease and the opportunity to spend a better year with their loved ones. .

Health and Social Services Minister Sajid Javid said:

Neurodegenerative diseases like MND can have a devastating impact on people’s lives, and I am committed to ensuring that the government does everything we can to combat these diseases and support those affected.

We have already invested millions of dollars in understanding and treating MND, and our new funding will support further research into this and other neurodegenerative diseases.

The UK is a global leader in medical research. Our world-class research division has been central to the discovery of life-saving treatments for COVID-19, such as dexamethasone and tocilizumab, and the development of vaccine programs that have saved hundreds of thousands of lives.

We will continue to leverage this expertise and innovation to find better treatments for people with motor neuron disease, such as the excellent work underway at the NIHR Sheffield Biomedical Research Center, where scientists are testing new drugs to treat this condition. We will support pioneering projects for

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said:

The UK is home to some of the world’s most transformative and innovative medical research, and the availability of funding for this research, along with the work of our strong life sciences and pharmaceutical sectors, will help those who make the most of that research. motor neuron disease.

It is important to increase our understanding of this condition in the pursuit of new and better treatments, and we are excited to see a UK institution at the forefront of that work.

The National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) is committed to ongoing research into MND, which is reinforced by issuing a highlight alert inviting applications from an ambitious research project to potential treatment from lab to clinic. Care and support are available.

The NIHR also awarded the prestigious Research Professorship position to Professor Chris McDermott, a leading researcher in motor neuron diseases. This award will focus on improving care for patients with MND, strengthening leadership in this research area, and enhancing clinical trial design to engage more patients.

There is still work to be done, but significant progress is already being made, including the development of better data resources such as the MND Register and MND Biobank to support researchers in their efforts to better understand the disease.

Improved data sets make it easier for scientists to monitor response to treatment in clinical trials. And innovative and flexible trial design allows researchers to conduct faster, cheaper trials that will bring potential new treatments to patients more quickly.

Along with funding for neurodegenerative disease research, a new motor neuron disease partnership is formed that will bring together expertise and resources across the research community to accelerate the delivery of new therapies. Sponsored by 4 million people, this partnership is jointly organized by the National Institute for Health Research, UK Research and Innovation, Life Arc, MND Association and My Name5 Doddie Foundation. Funding.

Researchers can apply for funding through the NIHR and UKRI websites.

