Is the United States Energy Independent?

I receive a lot of correspondence from readers. Some of them involve angry messages from readers who are convinced that reality is something other than what I presented.

For example, in my recent articles (and in a Facebook post that went viral), I detailed the underlying causes of the current oil spike, and then gasoline prices.

President Biden has adopted policies that could negatively impact national oil supplies in the future. However, so far, the surge in prices is mainly the result of 3 million barrels per day (BPD) of oil production which was lost in the spring of 2020 and has not fully recovered. Demand has recovered completely, so this is the fundamental reason for the surge in prices. Additionally, that surge began in the fall of 2020, five months before President Trump left.

But some people are looking for simple answers. Given that Joe Biden is now president and they recognize his hostility to the oil and gas industry, they think it’s obvious that it’s mostly Bidens’ fault. And some of the angry comments I get reflect that.

Someone recently sent me a message. So why are we no longer independent of energy, genius? First of all, note that I will not engage with anyone who approaches me in a hostile or disrespectful manner. However, sometimes I hire people who just don’t agree and want to express their opinion.

Yet this person has raised a question that reflects a belief that I have seen expressed time and time again. It’s because President Trump made us energy independent, and now, under President Biden, we’ve lost that energy independence. Again, the truth requires a little more discussion.

What is energy independence?

The first thing I ask when someone asks this question is How do you define energy independence? In fact, most people use it incorrectly. Correct accounting would be to add up all our energy production (oil, natural gas, coal, renewables) and then subtract our net energy consumption.

Why do I say net? Because if we import a million barrels per day of oil and export about a million barrels per day of finished products, it doesn’t really affect our energy independence even though it increases our gross overall consumption.

Most people view energy independence through the prism of our production and consumption of oil and gas. These two sources represent 68% of American energy consumption. When they see that our net exports are positive, it is seen as energy independence. When they turn negative, we are again partially dependent. (In reality, we are still partially dependent, because even when our exports exceed our imports, we still import oil from other countries).

It is true that in 2019 our net imports of crude oil and finished products went from positive to negative. By this metric, we have become independent of energy (well with regard to our oil consumption). It is also true that Donald Trump was president when this first happened in October 2019.

The long march to independence

But note that this was the culmination of a trend that began in 2006, when net imports from the United States exceeded 13 million barrels per day. Most of this march towards energy independence took place under President Obama. All President Trump (and President Obama before him) had to do was avoid driving the bus into the ditch, and they would continue to benefit from the fracking boom that made it all possible.

U.S. net imports of crude oil and petroleum products

Energy information administration

Notice towards the end of the graph above that we have started to oscillate between a net importer and a net exporter. The Covid-19 pandemic has turned the trend upside down. The energy independence we gained in 2019 was lost in the second half of 2020 when energy production plunged, but energy demand picked up. By May 2020, we had become a net importer of oil again, and we have fluctuated since.

To be clear, I’m not giving President Obama or President Trump any credit (or blame) here. Their policies were not responsible for the underlying drop in our crude oil imports, which is the main factor in our march towards energy independence.

However, one thing President Obama did that helped oil production continue to rise under President Trump was in the energy bill he signed in late 2015. A stipulation in this bill law allowed domestic producers to export their oil. At this point, finished products like diesel and gasoline could be exported, but crude oil could not. This lowered US oil prices, which benefited refiners but not oil producers.

This comprehensive energy bill signed by President Obama opened up new markets for domestic oil producers, who had suffered from falling prices due to their inability to export their oil. This stipulation, which was a compromise to obtain provisions for renewable energy, helped to prolong the boom in hydraulic fracturing. Prior to 2015, US oil exports were insignificant. In 2019, we exported 3 million barrels per day of crude oil.

Are we independent of energy?

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) calculated US energy use in 2019 and 2020 and determined that for the full two years, counting all energy sources, we were energy independent. Even though energy production in the United States declined 5% in 2020, energy use also fell 3% as the pandemic impacted the economy. Thus, our energy independence diminished as the pandemic unfolded.

As I noted above, the EIA wrote:

Annual crude oil production generally declined between 1970 and 2008. In 2009, the trend reversed and production began to increase, and in 2019, U.S. crude oil production reached a record high of 12.25 million barrels per day. More profitable drilling and production technologies have helped increase production, particularly in Texas and North Dakota. US crude oil production fell to around 11.31 million barrels per day in 2020. A sharp drop in US oil demand in March and April 2020 due to the response to the Covid-19 pandemic resulted in lower oil production in the United States.

Thus, in 2009, we started the march towards energy independence. Those who wish to credit President Trump for it should revisit this chart of net imports to get the big picture.

But we don’t really know if, after the full year 2021 is counted, we have lost our energy independence for the year. If it turns out that we have, the most important factor in this regard will be that oil and natural gas production has yet to return to pre-Covid-19 levels. But demand has picked up, and that is the reason.

