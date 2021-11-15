Potential immigrants see hope in reopening US border





Maria fled the violent drug gangs of Michoacan with just three changes of clothes and traveled 2,500 kilometers (1,500 miles) to the edge of Mexico where she is now waiting to seek political asylum in the United States.

The 38-year-old is part of a record wave of Central and South American Americans trying to escape violence and poverty at home and rebuild their lives in the world’s richest country over the past year, even as its borders have been closed due to the Covid19 pandemic.

Now that they’ve reopened, Maria sees a glow.

“Now I have hope,” she told AFP in a makeshift camp in Tijuana, where hundreds have gathered while waiting to cross the border a few miles north.

“We have come to get away from organized crime. Not because we are criminals,” says Maria, whose real name is withheld at her request.

Her eldest son was recruited by a brutal gang last year. It was then that the threats began.

This year, she, her husband, two young children and other family members gathered their meager possessions and headed north, hoping to cross the border somehow. .

Migration advocates say if they can just get to American soil, they can tell a border guard they want asylum and they will be treated in the country.

But with the border closed to everyone except US nationals, legal residents and some exempt people, it was not possible to cross and she had to make her asylum claim from Mexico. It was six months ago.

While she waits, she lives in the filthy and overcrowded camp of El Chaparral, where dozens of families are trying to live in fragile tents.

‘I would cross by the river’

When the border reopened this week, his compatriot Perez was also inundated with hope.

“I was very happy,” she said. Life in a camp without electricity is not easy, she adds, although she hopes her asylum claim will be accepted.

“But if they deny me political asylum, my thought is to cross illegally. I would even cross by the river if need be.”

In the 12 months leading up to September, the United States recorded 1.7 million people entering the southwest border illegally, the highest number since records began in 1960.

These illegal crossings are high, says David Shirk, director of the School of Political Science at the University of San Diego, because there is no legitimate road.

“By restricting (…) passage for asylum purposes, US border policies have created a very, very large and desperate population of people waiting on the Mexican side,” he said.

Many “try to take their turn, but find the time to be too long.”

FILE – Asylum-seeking migrants cross the Rio Grande River to the United States from Mexico, in Del Rio, Texas, May 10, 2021.

“If we wait … we get killed”

For Margarita, waiting has never been an option.

She and her husband Luis and their two children fled their native Bogota after being threatened by members of FARC, Colombia’s main armed rebel group.

Like others interviewed by AFP for this article, the couple declined to give their real names.

Margarita says she has ruled out legal migration routes because they would take too long.

“I said ‘if I wait to do it in 2022 or 2023, they kill us’.”

They packed four suitcases and left for Mexico. In Tijuana, they followed the instructions until they reached a river that marks the border, in which they waded.

As the water rose to their chests, they lost almost everything.

“We only had our papers, our Bible and two extra clothes,” Margarita said, showing their things in two nylon bags.

The US authorities took them to a detention center and separated them for three days.

The couple and their five-year-old son were transferred to a migrant shelter run by Catholic charities in San Diego pending a hearing, while their 19-year-old daughter remained in the detention center.

As Margarita spoke to an AFP team, her daughter called and the two spoke for the first time in ten days.

“Forgive me, forgive me,” she sobbed, watching her daughter’s video on the screen.

For David Shirk, the post-COVID economic boom in the United States is likely to attract more immigrants looking for work, making repairing the migration system a priority.

He sees little material difference between the policies pursued under President Joe Biden and those of his predecessor Donald Trump.

While Biden has not spoken of Trump’s border “wall”, he nevertheless tries not to appear soft.

“It’s a kind of nuclear arms race, of (…) trying to show who is the most severe on border controls,” he said.

“This is not good for US immigration policy. In fact, it is not good for the United States and the American economy, it is something that we absolutely must correct, but for which it is. there is no obvious immediate solution in sight. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/would-be-immigrants-see-hope-in-reopened-us-border/6309345.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurg[email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos