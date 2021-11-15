DAO tries to buy rare copy of US Constitution





A group of individuals, seemingly a small team backed by a large community, raise funds with one goal: to purchase one of the first prints of the US Constitution.

The print is one of thirteen surviving copies of the official edition of the Constitution, out of the 500 that were first published for submission to the Continental Congress. According to Sothebys, where the auction will take place, this was the very first appearance of the Constitution in its final form. According to Sothebys senior vice president Selby Kiffer, only two of these copies are in private hands.

The group’s plan is to support the effort with a decentralized autonomous organization or DAO. Community-driven, with ownership typically dictated by token or NFT ownership, decisions within DAOs are typically made through votes conducted by token holders. In recent times, some DAOs have amassed significant treasures and some have made notable purchases, such as purchasing a rare Wu-Tang Clan CD for $ 4 million.

Rightly dubbed ConstitutionDAO, the idea is to collect enough cryptocurrency in the form of ether or ETH to buy the copy of the US Constitution at auction. Currently, ConstitutionDAO is not technically a DAO as there are no tokens binding everyone or allowing them to control the future direction of the project, but this is where it is headed. In the meantime, the group’s efforts run through a dedicated Discord server.

In the philosophy and spirit of Web3, we intend to buy The Constitution and find it a home among the best artifacts in the world to be preserved and enjoyed by all. We, the people, plan to preserve the document for the people. Ownership, of course, will reside within the DAO. We’re going to split, NFT-if, and memorize as we do, Graham Novak, one of the project’s architects, wrote on Discord.

On November 12, the Twitter account behind the project said it was trying to raise $ 20 million. This is Sothebys’ highest estimate of $ 15-20 million for the auction, but it won’t necessarily be enough.

Crypto exchange FTX has stated that it will exchange the cryptocurrency generated by this project for US dollars to make the purchase, assuming the DAO wins the auction. In his Discord, ConstitutionDAO participant Julian Weisser said the group is in talks with FTX but has not officially decided to use the exchange for that purpose.

In a recent update, Alice Ma, a ConstitutionDAO participant, said the group is in talks with staff at Sothebys. Ma explained how the auction house recommended that the DAO make a museum offer on her behalf or use a limited liability company to do so. The project continues both suggestions, with the idea of ​​a museum at the top of the list.

According to Ma’s update, Sothebys will accept the balance of the Project Ether (ETH) as proof that it has the funds to bid on the auction. The project has not disclosed how much money it has raised so far, or whether it has yet reached the $ 20 million mark.

If the project is successful, it looks like it will create some kind of community ownership. This approach is common in the crypto space, where an item (whether in the real world or on a blockchain) is split into millions of tokens, and these are distributed among the token holders.

The idea is that the token holders collectively own the object in question although this is not necessarily the case. Other pesky issues include whether the item can be split up and returned to the property of a single individual.

