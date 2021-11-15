UK university pensions suffer with negligence.





UK universities face new strike on pensions. This was indicative of a warning report that recently returning students to college could face greater disruption from prominent scholars. It’s easy to blame them, but I’m not. They are victims of overly risk-averse decision-making in college pension systems under the influence of bad regulations.

USS is a massively funded initiative with 476,000 members and £82.2 billion in assets. Universities are also rather immortal institutions. If they can’t afford the benefits promised in the plan, no one but the government can.

Given that complete safety is impossible, how “safe” would a prudent person want such long-term promises to be? Two recent papers shed light on this question.

Raghavendra Rau of Cambridge analyzes a portfolio weighted since 1900 with 55% global stocks, 20% global bonds, 20% British bonds and 5% British banknotes. He compares the USS’s “prudent return” assumption. With the worst realized returns for such a portfolio in the last 120 years, including the two World Wars and the Great Depression, the real return over 30 years is zero. The prudent assumptions of the USS turned out to be much worse than these disasters.

Is this prudence or extreme pessimism? The former is claimed by David Miles and James Sefton of Imperial College. They estimate risk in terms of a standard probability distribution and say, “a significant investment in a higher-risk asset (stock) produces an average outcome that the plan can comfortably pay accrued salaries. However, it There is a great risk of having much less money than it should be, and the likelihood of a large deficit is very high.”

So even if return on equity returns to average, there is a 23% chance the USS will run out of funds by 2100. It argues that something must change to avoid this possibility.

This raises two big questions. The first concerns the possibility of such a horrific outcome. The second is whether you can insure your pension funds against these disasters.

In a letter to me, Miles asserts: “There is a high risk of sample selection bias. The United States and Britain did not lose wars, there was no hyperinflation, there was no aggression, and there was no political collapse. The returns on Argentine assets, German assets (stocks that died in mid-2000), etc. look very different and are much more volatile.” It’s easy to imagine that catastrophic developments such as nuclear war, communist revolution, and national collapse will wipe out a portfolio of stocks.

Nevertheless, it ignores the belief that higher contribution rates and a more prudent investment strategy will protect wealth from such catastrophe. This is certainly not insured for many people. Investment funds won’t survive if Britain and America hit 1,000 nuclear warheads, capitalism collapses, or governments declare defaults and tax most of their wealth. Today, the destruction of wealth on this scale is unavoidable with a little prudence. It gives the illusion of safety, but not reality.

Forget this concept. What makes sense is to have a reasonably manageable fund (ie, a fund that invests primarily in stocks) that is structured in a way that limits downside risks to both members and backers if things go wrong. What is then needed is a reconciliation of benefits and contributions. This flexibility is what all pension funds need to protect themselves from the shortcomings of real performance in the real world, not just to protect themselves from extreme disasters.

That will happen in a wisely managed collective defined contribution plan. The USS’s backers don’t have infinitely deep pockets, so it makes sense for the debt they bear to be capped. Miles wrote: “The question is whether the oddly structured USS (a large number of other agencies, many with limited ability to put in more) can make promises of guaranteeing fixed annuity payments. We need to spread the risk better.”

It makes good sense. But the answer is to consider the very structure. The USS is not trying to insure itself against the end of our world. The end of the world is not insured. A sensible fund shouldn’t do that. Under normal circumstances, USS is more than adequately funded by regulation.

