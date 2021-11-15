The 10 most expensive postal codes in the United States





The ten most expensive zip codes in the country all have median house prices of over $ 4 million, according to a report by Property Shark. This is the first time this has happened. And 30 of the 100 most expensive postcodes have median prices of over $ 3 million, more than double the number of zones at that price last year.

Atherton, Calif. – which is outside of San Francisco in Silicon Valley and home to tech billionaires and venture capitalists – is the country’s most expensive zip code for the fifth consecutive year, with a median home price of $ 7.5 million. The city of about 7,000 people, over 70% white, is completely residential with 90% owner-occupied housing and no commercial zoning, according to the Census Bureau.

California is home to 70% of the most expensive housing markets, with 37% in the Bay Area alone, according to the report. But the county with the most zip codes on the list was Los Angeles County, with 21 zip codes in the top 100.

A zip code in the affluent Back Bay area of ​​Boston was the second most expensive area in the United States, with a median house price of $ 5.5 million, according to the report.

Other regions in the top ten include Sagaponack, New York, in the Hamptons; the enclaves of Medina and Mercer Island in Washington; and in California, the postal codes in Santa Barbara, Santa Monica as well as the famous 90210 postal code of Beverly Hills.

The pandemic caused a reshuffle at the top of the list. A zip code in Miami, which includes the exclusive Fisher Island, saw house prices rise 66% year-over-year and went from number 23 last year to number five on the list. This is the highest ranking for a Florida zip code since 2017.

Meanwhile, a regular mainstay of the top zip code list, New York City, failed to make the top 20. Last year marked the first year that no zip code in the city has ever made it to the top. reached the top ten, with the Big Apple falling even lower on the list this year.

New York’s most expensive zip code – an area of ​​Soho and Lower Manhattan – was the 22nd most expensive area in the country with a median selling price of $ 3.2 million. A zip code in TriBeCa arrived at number 25, with a median selling price of $ 3.1 million, according to the report.

While house prices rose across the country last year, the top 100 zip codes can be found in just 10 states: Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey, Nevada, New York and Washington .

