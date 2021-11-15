FTSE 100 Live: Shell Commits to UK, Serco Upgrade Predictions





TSE 100 Heavyweight Shell announced a major restructuring of its business, ending a structure that saw parts of a UK-only and Dutch-based business.

Shell today announced that its CEO and CFO will be moving to the UK and has promised to match Shells’ tax residence with the UK’s corporate country. As part of the change, the shares of companies A and B are consolidated.

Shells Chairman Sir Andrew Mackenzie said: “With a simpler structure, Shell will be able to accelerate the execution of its Powering Progress strategy while creating value for shareholders, customers and the wider society.

Elsewhere, Serco has raised its annual revenue and earnings forecasts thanks to longer-than-expected Covid-19 operations.

Key Points Live Update Show Latest Update 1636983332 McLaren Refuses to Sell Rumors

McLaren denied reports that it had been sold to Audi. Autocar reports that the Formula 1 automaker has been sold.

McLaren said in a statement: The McLaren Group is aware of news media reports that it has been sold to Audi. This is not entirely accurate and McLaren intends to delete the story.

The McLarens technology strategy has always included ongoing discussion and collaboration with relevant partners and suppliers, including other automakers, but the McLaren Group’s ownership structure remains unchanged.

1636982714 FTSE slightly lower in lunchtime trading

The FTSE 100 was down 9.2 points at 7338 at 1:20 PM London time.

Cybersecurity firm Avast climbed more than 7% to take the top spot in the index after updating the market on the progress of its acquisition of NortonLifeLock. The deal addresses a major regulatory hurdle in the US.

B&M Value retail is at the bottom of the FTSE 100 Index, down 4.6%. The company announced this morning that it plans to raise $250 million in new debt to cover general business expenses and expenses.

Miners are still under pressure. Glencore fell 2% after the global COP26 declaration on coal phase-out and Evraz also fell 2%.

1636977625 Deutsche Bank says UK inflation will soar.

Deutsche Banks chief UK economist Sanjay Raja today released a new note predicting a surge in inflation.

After inflation in September cools a bit and falls below expectations, Raja says he expects a big boost in the October inflation report.

Headline CPI soared 4% year-over-year, a near-decade high and one-tenth the consensus and Bank of England (BoE) expectations. Core CPI is expected to move up to 3.2% yoy. In RPI, our model points to 5.7% printing year-over-year.

Overall, most of the price pressure comes from rising energy prices as Ofgem price caps are raised. If the VAT cut is lifted, service prices will rise. Risks for the October outlook are tilted slightly downwards.

The next inflation figure from the National Statistical Office will come out on Wednesday.

1636973786AIM listed bar chain owner Nightcap welcomes lower rents on site as it seeks expansion.

Bar owner Nightcap gave investors some positive news today in its first annual report.

The AIM-listed chain, which operates premium bars in London, Bristol and Birmingham, recently acquired Adventure Bar Group.

Nightcap said today that many venues have recorded record sales within weeks of reopening, and Chairman Gareth Edwards said the silver lining of the pandemic’s impact has increased the availability of key venues the chain will explore.

He said COVID-19 has had the effect of introducing some realism to the rents landlords are asking for, resulting in lower rents being offered.

Edwards said that this situation presents an undeniable opportunity for operators like Nightcap to follow a buy-and-build strategy.

Chainsco founder and former Dragons Den star Sarah Willingham said: We are acquiring a fundamentally strong business that has been weakened by the effects of the pandemic.

She added: Most of our sites have record sales weeks, and our team has worked tirelessly to meet the needs of our customers.

Shares rose 0.2% this morning.

1636972991 Heavy metals hit by market eye inflation.

The market was uneven today as the market was nervously watching the Bank of England inflation figures closing on Wednesday.

Consensus says inflation will come above 3%, but how much higher? The Bank expects it to rise above 5% in the next few months. Some investors believe the AfDB is behind the curve and its decision to keep rates last week was a mistake.

Mining stocks, seen as a hedge against inflation, took a hit today. Glencore dropped from 7p to 361p, Evraz dropped from 8p to 611p, and Antofagasta dropped from 20p to 1470p.

Only good gains in both classes in Shell stock and Royal Mail kept the FTSE 100 from a big decline. The leading index closed at 7344.07, down 2.54.

In 1636969862CMC, Sir Cruddas can do a split.

CMC Markets can be split in two, depending on the plans being considered by Tory colleague Founder and CEO Peter Cruddas.

Lord Cruddas is in an early stage discussion of splitting the trading house into a spread betting sector and a no-leverage business that will include a securities brokerage sector and other new investment platforms.

1636966814Cineworlds UK sales passed pre-pandemic levels thanks to Bond and Dune.

The film had a turbulent year, but James Bond actually rescued one of the biggest chains in the segment.

Ticket sales for Daniel Craigs’ final show, 007, have been booming since their release in late September, and as vaccines roll out faster around the world, the studio is finally starting to release the long-awaited film.

Other major releases turbocharging operator revenue over the past month include the long-awaited Dune and Marvel movie Venom by Denis Villeneuves.

The stock rose 4p or 6.5% to 66.7p.

1636966370 Sir Martin Sorrells S4 Capital, 11th trade so far this year

Sir Martin Sorrells’ new digital agency S4 Capital continues to expand rapidly, closing its 11th deal in a matter of months.

Media.Monks, a major subsidiary of S4 Capitals, is merging with Miyagi, an Italian company that works with content marketing companies such as Red Bull, Campari and Danone.

Sorrel said the deal would give the S4 a stronger position in Italy, Europe’s fourth-largest advertising market. Founded in 2013, Miyagi employs 70 people.

Separately, S4 today appointed Mary Basterfield, former Just Eat Treasurer, as its new CFO. Basterfield, who left Just It in September, will replace Peter Leidemaker in January. Rademaker served as CFO for three years, but plans to retire from day-to-day work.

S4’s share price fell 10p or 1.5% to 663p.

1636966770 Shell discarding crown on major overhaul

ROYAL DUTCH Shell abandons its grandiose title and becomes a plain old Shell following the FTSE 100 energy company’s proposal to shift its center of gravity from the Netherlands to London.

CEO Ben van Beurden and other senior executives will move to the capital full-time as part of what the 130 billion mega corporation calls simplification of corporate structures.

The complex dual-class structure will be merged into a single line in a move to secure liquidity in the Class A stock pool as it pursues a $7 billion share buyback program.

The tax residence will be transferred to the UK, where the Board of Directors and high-level meetings will be held. Analysts suggest that Dutch authorities will demand an exit tax of up to $400 million.

The company is still listed in Amsterdam, London and New York, but removes the word Royal Dutch from the title as it no longer meets the designation criteria. This ends 130 years of royal unity with the company and its predecessors.

A clear separation from the Netherlands could also ease the pressures following a legal ruling in The Hague, which ordered the company to accelerate its emission reduction targets.

It comes less than a month after the company was attacked by activist investor Third Point, who demanded a spin-off of its existing fossil fuel and renewable sectors.

Shell said: Simplification is designed to strengthen Shells’ competitiveness and accelerate the execution of its strategy to become a shareholder distribution and net zero-emissions company.

1636965591CMC surge in split talk

CMC rose 12% this morning after it said it was considering a spin-off of its leveraged and non-leveraged business. CMC said: This review is consistent with the Board’s ongoing evaluation of strategic opportunities to maximize shareholder value.

