American journalist jailed in Myanmar for nearly 6 months released





BANGKOK – US journalist Danny Fenster, who was recently sentenced to 11 years of forced labor after spending nearly six months in prison in Myanmar under military control, was released and was returning home on Monday, a former US diplomat said who helped negotiate the release. .

Fenster, editor-in-chief of the online magazine Frontier Myanmar, was convicted on Friday of spreading false or inflammatory information, contacting illegal organizations and violating visa regulations. Her sentence was the most severe to date among the seven journalists convicted since the military toppled the elected government of Nobel Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi in February.

This is the day you hope to come when you do this job, said Bill Richardson, former governor of New Mexico and former ambassador to the UN, in an emailed statement from his office. We are so grateful that Danny can finally reconnect with his loved ones, who have stood up for him all this time, through thick and thin.

Fenster has been handed over to Richardson in Myanmar and will return to the United States via Qatar within the next day and a half, the statement said. He has been in custody since he was taken into custody at Yangon International Airport on May 24 on his way to the Detroit area in the United States to see his family.

We are delighted that Danny has been released and is returning home, we look forward to holding him in our arms, his family said in a statement. We are extremely grateful to everyone who helped secure his release, especially Ambassador Richardson, as well as to our friends and the public who have expressed their support and have stood by our side during these long and difficult months. .

It was never exactly clear what Fenster was supposed to have done, but much of the prosecution case appeared to rest on evidence that he was employed by another online news site whose shutdown was ordered this year in a crackdown on the media following the army seizure of power. . Fenster used to work for the site but quit this job last year.

According to the United Nations, at least 126 journalists, media officials or publishers have been arrested by the military since the seizure of power and 47 remain in detention, although not all have been charged.

Of the seven journalists convicted, six are Myanmar nationals and four were released in a mass amnesty in October.

We welcome the release of US journalist Daniel Fenster from prison in Burma, where he was wrongfully detained for nearly six months, ”US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement, using an old name for the countries in Southeast Asia. “We are happy that Danny will soon be reunited with his family as we continue to call for the release of those who remain unjustly imprisoned in Burma.

Frontier Myanmar editor-in-chief Thomas Kean echoed those sentiments.

Danny is one of many journalists in Myanmar who have been wrongfully arrested just for doing their job since the February coup, he said.

Richardson said he discussed Fenster’s release during a recent visit to Myanmar when he had face-to-face negotiations with Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, the country’s leader.

Richardson is best known for traveling to countries with which Washington has poor or no relations, such as North Korea, in order to secure the freedom of American detainees. Recently he has been involved in the search for the freedom of American citizens detained in Venezuela.

He also has a long history of involvement with Myanmar, starting in 1994 when as a member of the US Congress he met Suu Kyi at her home, where she had been under house arrest ordered by a previous military government.

In an interview with The Associated Press after his last visit to Myanmar, Richardson said his talks there focused on facilitating humanitarian assistance to the country, particularly the provision of COVID-19 vaccines. This mission also resulted in the release from prison of Aye Moe, a young woman who worked for the Richardson Center on Women’s Empowerment Issues.

At the time, Richardson said his staff had been in contact with the Fensters family, and when the AP asked if there was any hope for Danny Fensters’ release, he replied: There still has hope. Don’t ask any more.

Shawn Crispin, Southeast Asia representative of the Committee to Protect Journalists, said Fenster should never have been jailed or convicted on false charges. “

Myanmar’s military regime must stop using journalists as pawns in their cynical games and release all other journalists who are still languishing behind bars on false charges, “Crispin added.

During Fenster’s trial, prosecution witnesses said they were informed by a letter from the Ministry of Information that his records showed Fenster continued to be employed this year by the online news site Myanmar Now, l ‘one of dozens of outlets ordered to close as part of a press crackdown.

His employers, past and present, have publicly stated that Fenster left Myanmar Now last year, and his lawyer said defense testimony, along with income tax receipts, established that he was working for Myanmar frontier. But without the testimony of a government official to this effect, the judge only took into account the letter from the Ministry of Information.

This story has been corrected to reflect the fact that the mass amnesty did not take place on October 21. It took place on October 19 and 20.

Associated Press writer Jon Gambrell in Dubai, United Arab Emirates contributed to this report.

