Taxi driver hailed as a hero as British police treat hospital car explosion as terrorist suspect





Smoke billows as a vehicle burns outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital in Liverpool, England after an explosion on November 14, 2021. Carl Bessant via Reuters

LONDON — A heroic taxi driver escaped a terrorist attack in the city of Liverpool in northern England on Sunday. The video shows the moment a taxi arrives at a hospital in a British city, sets off a fireball and explodes. It was revealed on Monday that the driver’s quick action could have prevented a more serious tragedy.

CBS News correspondent Holly Williams said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised the taxi driver for his courage and composure on Monday, and Liverpool Mayor said the driver could heroically become a “terrible disaster” after the taxi driver noticed his actions. He said he was avoiding it. Suspicious behavior of passengers and locking men in cars.

The good news is that the taxi driver survived with relatively minor injuries. A security camera video posted online by the Liverpool Echo newspaper appeared to show a taxi entering outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital just before a major explosion inside the vehicle. The driver jumps right before the taxi is engulfed in flames. Police confirmed that the terrorist who was in the vehicle was dead.

A police officer stands guard near the scene of a car explosion at Liverpool Women’s Hospital in Liverpool, England, on November 15, 2021. PHIL NOBLE/REUTERS

It was not yet clear on Monday morning what the motive for the apparent attack was.

Officials said the investigation revealed that it contained an improvised explosive device and assumed it was “passenger-made.”

The British press named the taxi driver David Perry the quickest in the crash. CBS News couldn’t confirm immediately, but surprisingly, the explosion only sustained minor injuries, including cuts and ruptured eardrums.

The incident took place near Liverpool Cathedral, where a Sunday service was held in remembrance of soldiers who died in both World Wars. More than 1,000 people attended the service, but police say they have yet to confirm reports that a suspected terrorist attack may have been initially planned against the memorial.

Police stand guard outside a home in the Kensington area of ​​Liverpool, England, where counter-terrorism police arrested a man after a vehicle exploded outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital on November 15, 2021. Phil Noble/Reuters

Police arrested three men in Liverpool on Sunday in connection with the terrorist incident. The UK’s national counterintelligence agency, MI5, was assisting the investigation and was also searching multiple addresses across the city on Monday.

latest news

Download the free app

Download the Free CBS News App for Breaking News and Analytics

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/liverpool-womens-hospital-explosion-uk-suspected-terrorist-incident/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos