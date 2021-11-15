UK raises threat after Liverpool taxi explosion





LIVERPOOL, UK, November 15 (Reuters) – The UK raised the national threat level to ‘serious’ on Monday after the UK declared a taxi blast outside Liverpool hospital on Sunday a terrorist incident.

Interior Minister Pretty Patel said the explosion in a city in northern England was the second deadliest in a month after MP David Ames was stabbed to death.

British police said an explosion in Liverpool early Monday killed one passenger, believed to have built an explosive device and loaded it into a taxi. They are treating it as a terrorist incident.

Northwest Counter-Terrorism Police Deputy Chief Russ Jackson said: “Investigations have shown that an improvised explosive device was manufactured, and we believe it was made by a passenger in the taxi so far.”

Police say they believe they know the identity of the passenger, but cannot reveal it.

“The motive for this incident has not yet been determined, but given all circumstances, it has been declared a terrorist incident,” he said.

At 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, an explosion engulfed a taxi in flames just before Memorial Day celebrations were held at nearby Liverpool Cathedral.

Police stand guard outside a home in the Kensington area, where counter-terrorism police arrested a man after a vehicle exploded outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital in Liverpool, England, on November 15, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble

“At this time, we can’t draw anything related to this, but that’s the line of investigation we’re pursuing,” Jackson said.

Three men, aged 29, 26 and 21, were arrested on Sunday, and Jackson said another 20-year-old man was arrested on Monday. He added that “significant items” were found at one address, while several other addresses were or will be searched for.

He said the passenger took a taxi from a point in Liverpool and asked them to drive him to the hospital, which is about a 10-minute drive away. The explosion occurred inside a car approaching the drop-off point in front of the hospital.

The driver escaped from the vehicle, but was injured and treated. He has since been released.

Jackson said it was unclear why the passenger wanted to go to the hospital or what caused the device to suddenly explode.

Liverpool Mayor Joanne Anderson previously described the taxi driver’s behavior as heroic. The BBC said he locked the passenger in the car.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson later chaired a meeting of the government’s emergency committee on Monday to discuss the explosion, and Patel said the Joint Terrorism Analysis Center had decided to raise the threat level to the second highest, ‘severe’. .

“It is important for the public to remain vigilant against the threat of terrorism, but not to be alarmed,” she said.

