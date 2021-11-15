Lenders brace for more problems at NSO after US blacklist





NSO Group lenders are bracing for a debt restructuring of the Israeli spyware company after the US Department of Commerce blacklisted the company from commerce this month.

The law firms Stroock & Stroock & Lavan and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher work independently with groups of creditors who scan credit agreements to see what remedies they may have against NSO, which faces severe restrictions on doing business with American companies, according to people familiar with the matter.

The United States says it sanctioned the company for selling its military-grade spyware, Pegasus, to foreign governments who used the tools to carry out a “transnational crackdown” on journalists, activists and embassy workers .

In response, the lenders say they tried to sell the loan to other investors, but struggled to find willing buyers, even at a reduced price. More recently, quotes were around 70 cents on the dollar for the company’s $ 350 million term loan maturing in 2025, according to a person familiar with the matter. Bloomberg News previously announced the trading price for the loan.

advised

At the same time, the creditors’ groups were careful not to upset the management of NSO.

Shalev Hulio, the co-founder of the company, stepped down as CEO just before the Commerce Department was appointed, but still enjoys the backing of the Israeli government, which will likely pressure the White House to overthrow or relax the blacklist. , people familiar with the matter said.

Hulio’s replacement Itzik Benbenisti, who previously headed two of Israel’s biggest telecommunications majors, also resigned as CEO of NSO on Thursday two weeks after his appointment.

The controversy left hedge funds and other loan holders, such as BlackRock, Ellington Management and Birch Grove, with few options as the company did not miss an interest payment or trigger a default. All declined to comment.

“With some lenders, we would see aggressive behavior towards management,” said one person involved in the situation. “Lenders, however, are very respectful of this management team. It’s not always the case. There is a lot of grip.

Several lenders had been working with Stroock since late spring to assess their options. Others worked with Gibson Dunn on a potentially more aggressive posture towards NSO.

This summer, investors in the private equity fund of Novalpina Capital, then owner of NSO, forced it to transfer control of the company to a consultancy firm, Berkeley Research Group. Lenders are now studying whether this transaction constitutes a change of control that would trigger an acceleration of the loan. Jefferies, the bank that is the administrator of the loan, recently sent a letter to NSO requesting information on the BRG transaction as well as the company’s recent performance, according to two people familiar with the transaction. Jefferies declined to comment.

A major lender described holding the loan as “no man’s land” and suggested that NSO could violate a leverage clause if its cash flow is significantly affected by the US Department of Commerce’s decision to shut down the company. blacklisted. Yet until the company reports a financial deficit, creditors have nothing to do but get organized and wait.

“You are going to be in this business for the foreseeable future and it is a problem,” they added.

Three sources close to NSO said its inclusion in the so-called entity list could undermine fundraising plans. The unresolved reputation issues associated with being on a U.S. commerce blacklist also make the company’s plans for an IPO at an expected valuation of $ 2 billion unlikely, a major capital investor said. risk based in Israel.

NSO said its “fundraising efforts continue as usual.” He added: “As stated, NSO Group is advocating for the reversal of the recent decision by the US Department of Commerce.”

advised

At the same time, investors in the private equity fund that owns a stake in NSO Group do not yet have a clear idea of ​​the potential impact of the blacklist, but some are bracing for the worst.

“I am clearly concerned about the value of NSO,” said a person close to one of the investment groups, adding that they had not ruled out the possibility of recovering some funds.

The US financial institutions that funded the NSO have drawn criticism from human rights activists such as Amnesty International.

“This is yet another example of the failure of major financial institutions to conduct even the most basic human rights due diligence assessments,” said Danna Ingleton, Deputy Program Director of Amnesty Tech. “The issues with NSO, especially their involvement in human rights abuses, have been in the public domain for years. “

Reporting by Sujeet Indap, Joe Rennison and Ortenca Aliaj in New York, Mehul Srivastava in Tel Aviv and Robert Smith and Kaye Wiggins in London

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/6d5a43a2-527d-4cd7-86c9-cff378e0c3fc The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos