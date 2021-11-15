Boris Johnson says the Cop26 climate conference is time for coal UK politics. politics





Glasgow’s mission has been to come up with a credible plan to deliver this, and while the summit has made modest progress, we can’t fool ourselves. Emission reduction plans are still lacking. Glasgow’s promises for 2030 – even if fully implemented – represent less than 25% of the ambitions needed.

Instead of a manageable 1.5 degrees, it puts it on track for a staggering 2.4 degrees.

That’s why the 1.5 degree target is now left for life support, according to the UN Secretary-General.

Therefore, intensive care must now be provided. It starts with being honest about what went wrong. The summit was thwarted by a ruthless boosterism that helped daring the big emitters.

The prime minister praised the plan with an inadequate net zero. Australia has been called heroic, despite their plans being too slow to hit 4 degrees of global warming.

By providing this cover, we have had little opportunity to influence other big emitters and have seen more disappointing national plans.

The Prime Minister has dressed up as transformative, with humble sectoral commitments. In the early days of the police, the government claimed that 190 countries and organizations had agreed to stop using coal.

A closer look reveals that only 46 of them were countries, of which only 23 were new signatories, and 10 of 23 did not even use coal!

And the remaining 13 countries do not include the largest coal users: China, the United States, India and Australia.

In the absence of public pressure, large-scale emitters have become daring and have banded together to get rid of key trade phrases about coal. Now, only those who think words are meaningless can argue that agreeing to phase out coal is the same as agreeing to cut coal.

And the $100 billion climate finance has been delayed for a long time. Although this money was promised to developing countries 10 years ago, it has not yet been delivered.

Failure to do so has undermined trust and has been a major impediment to building coalitions that can drive climate action between the most vulnerable developing countries and the most ambitious developed countries.

