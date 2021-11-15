American journalist freed in Myanmar says he is healthy and happy





Danny Fenster arrives in Qatar after his release.

DOHA, November 15 (Reuters) – US journalist Danny Fenster said he was in good health and happy to return home after being released from prison in Myanmar and flying to Qatar on Monday, following negotiations between former US diplomat Bill Richardson and the ruling military junta.

Fenster, 37, editor of independent online magazine Frontier Myanmar, looked fragile upon arrival at Hamad International Airport in Doha, but said he was not beaten in captivity.

“I feel great and I’m really happy to be on my way home. I’m incredibly happy for everything Bill has done,” he told reporters on the tarmac, referring to the intervention. by Richardson.

“You get a little crazy and the longer it drags on, the more you fear that it will never end. That was the biggest concern, staying sane during all of this.”

When asked if he had been mistreated, he replied, “I was arrested and held captive for no reason, so I guess. But physically, I was in good health. I was neither hungry nor beaten.

Fenster was sentenced to 11 years in prison on Friday for incitement and violations of immigration and illegal assembly laws, a move that has drawn international condemnation. Read more

He left Myanmar with Richardson, who stood with Fenster after their arrival in Doha.

“I think what made the difference (in the negotiations to secure Fenster’s release) was my efforts to work with the Myanmar government on humanitarian aid, on vaccines and that made the difference,” Richardson said.

He thanked the government of Qatar for supporting efforts to “secure the release of hostages, American and non-American.”

Fenster was among dozens of media professionals detained in Myanmar since the February 1 coup that sparked public anger over the military’s abrupt end to a decade of democracy attempts.

Fenster said efforts to secure the release of other journalists will continue.

“We were going to stay focused on them as much as possible and do everything possible to lobby on their behalf. We were always trying very hard to get them out of there,” he said.

REPRESSION

According to the rights group Association for Assistance to Political Prisoners, 10,143 people have been arrested since the coup and 1,260 people have been killed in violence in the country, most of them during a crackdown by police forces. security against protests and dissent.

The army has accused numerous media of inciting and spreading false information.

Myanmar military broadcaster Myawaddy TV reported on Monday evening that Fenster had been granted an amnesty after his conviction, saying it was due to demands by Richardson and two Japanese officials “to maintain the friendship between the countries and to focus on humanitarian reasons “.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken praised US officials and Richardson for facilitating Fenster’s release.

“We are happy that Danny will soon be reunited with his family as we continue to call for the release of others who remain unjustly imprisoned,” he said in a statement.

A source close to Richardson’s trip said State Department officials initially opposed the initial visit to Myanmar, delaying the trip by two months, and advised Richardson not to raise the matter with of the junta.

The source said the trip to retrieve Fenster was arranged without the knowledge of the State Department and the United States Embassy in Yangon, who were not told he would be released on Sunday evening.

A State Department spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.

Prior to his release, some State Department officials expected Fenster to be pardoned and feared that Richardson raising the case would in fact delay his release by leading the junta to view the American as an asset in an attempt to get concessions.

Additional reporting by Simon Lewis and Humeyra Pamuk in Washington, written by Martin Petty and Timothy Heritage, edited by Kay Johnson, Angus McSwan and Philippa Fletcher

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/american-journalist-fenster-out-prison-myanmar-employer-says-2021-11-15/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos