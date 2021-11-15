NASA Scientists Hope Singing Trees Could Help Us Reach Another Planet





By collecting data about their environment, trees can help tell the story of what is happening on our planet.

Patrick Hollande / CNET

A low Earth orbit spacecraft singing a duet with trees on Earth looks like a scene from a bizarre sci-fi movie. But if a group of scientists and artists from NASA succeed, it will be a real collaboration that will last for 200 years.

The Team of Trees and Machines, a public art and science project called The Tree of Life, “connects Earth and space through a song, which is sent via radio waves between an orbiting spacecraft. and an unlikely technological component: a collection of living trees that have been activated to function as large living antenna systems, ”reads a description of the Space Song Foundation’s inaugural project. It is a new non-profit organization dedicated to the design and manufacture of sustainable technologies supporting long-range space missions.

Digital sensors will detect changes in the environment of the trees, and custom software will translate these data points into sound frequencies that will be transmitted to the remote small spacecraft. In turn, the craft will return data on its own operational capability.

“As the light, water and temperature of the trees change, the melody, volume and actual sound of the song also change,” says Julia Christensen, president of the Space Song Foundation, which is located at the intersection of science, art and design.

“In the short term, we hear changes in the song when day turns to night, when clouds pass over the tree, when the seasons change, and so on. Adds Christensen, chair of the studio art program at Oberlin College. “But in the very long term – decades or centuries – we will hear major global changes in climate and other changes on our planet.”

The Tree of Life began as part of an initiative to design a potential future spacecraft to reach Proxima B, an exoplanet 4.2 light-years away that appears to be located to host potential life. Traveling that distance would take about 6,300 years with current technology, which is why scientists are studying innovations that push the boundaries of technological longevity. Artists help them do it creatively.

The artists involved in the Space Song Foundation could have chosen virtually any object for the earthly piece of their communication system. So why trees? Because they should continue to exist for many decades and can tell a larger story about life on our planet.

“The Tree of Life takes action to demonstrate our long-term approach to design and nature, on Earth and in space,” says Christensen, whose work explores consumerism and the complexities of e-waste on our planet. and in space, a growing concern as space exploration becomes more accessible.

The Tree of Life began as part of an initiative to design a potential future spacecraft to reach Proxima B, an exoplanet 4.2 light years away.

But while the trees are ready for the limelight, the spacecraft at the center of the acoustic experience has yet to be built.

Steve Matousek, director of advanced concept at NASA’s JPL Innovation Lab, said the team will start testing cubesat-based prototypes next year. By operating (hopefully) continuously for 200 years, the spacecraft would push the stresses of technological obsolescence beyond the limited lifespans of the cellphones, tablets, and laptops that inhabit Earth today.

“The design has no moving parts and the electronics only work 1% of the time,” says Matousek, who has worked on missions from Voyager to Juno to Mars Cube One. “Imagine if your car, or your computer, or your phone, were to last 200 years. The simpler the spaceship, the better.”

The Space Song Foundation is raising money for Tree of Life on Kickstarter, where the project grossed more than $ 11,500 towards its goal of $ 15,000, with three days remaining in the campaign. (Keep in mind that not all Kickstarter projects deliver on time or as promised.)

If all goes according to plan, the first two trees will begin to “sing” in public spaces in New York and Los Angeles, with loudspeakers broadcasting the duo in real time. Funds raised on Kickstarter will go towards the equipment needed to wire the two trees.

So what exactly does it look like when a spaceship and trees share the mic? Don’t expect something like David Bowie’s Space Oddity or The Beatles’ Across the Universe. The project audio sample is more like the constant scream you hear when testing the emergency broadcast system.

It’s just the basic trail, however. The song will be open source. Musicians can add to it, DJs can remix it, and scientists can use it to detect changes in data sets. It will belong to all of us.

