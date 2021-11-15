Justin Bieber Expands Justice World Tour 2022/23 with UK Show – How to Buy Tickets





Justin Bieber is on a major world tour in 2022 and 2023.

Stay singer surprised fans with an announcement on Monday, November 15, and tickets go on sale on Friday, November 19 at 10am.

This is the singer’s first global outing since their performance tour at the British Summer Time Festival in Hyde Park, London in 2017.

The new tour supports the 27-year-old’s sixth studio album Justice, which was released on March 19, 2021.

The star will travel the UK Justice Tour to Manchester, Birmingham, London, Glasgow, Aberdeen and Sheffield.

He told fans: We’ve worked hard to make the best show we’ve ever done, and we want to share it with our fans around the world.

“See you soon.

Justin Bieber performing at Manchester Arena (Image: Manchester Evening News)

Bieber is scheduled to begin their world tour in North America for the 52nd in 2022, starting in San Diego on February 18, 2022.

The international show will start in Mexico in May 2022 and continue in Scandinavia, South America, South Africa and the Middle East in September and October, Australia and New Zealand in November and December, and to the UK and other European regions in December. Go. Early 2023.

The tour begins in England on 8 February 2023 at the Ovo Hydro Arena in Glasgow and ends at The O2 in London.

During his career, Bieber has accumulated over 50 billion streams and over 60 million album sales worldwide.

The purpose tour sold out 64 days of the US tour and 52 days of the overseas tour, and made fans around the world flutter with Justins’ dynamic and must-see live performances.

Biebers’ sixth album, Justice, arrived in March, with generally favorable reviews and commercial success, reaching number two on the UK Albums Chart. These included the singles Holy, Lonely and Peaches.

Our World, a documentary about Bieber preparing for his first regular concert in three years, was released in October. Watch here.

Tour dates and ticket purchases can be found below.

Justice World Tour Dates – British Bridge – 2023

Wednesday 8 February – OVO Hydro, Glasgow Saturday 11 February – P&J Live, Aberdeen Monday 13 February – The O2, London Tuesday 14 February – The O2, London Wednesday 22 February – Resorts World Arena, Birmingham Saturday 25 February – AO Arena, Manchester Sunday 26 February – Utilita Arena, Sheffield

Where to get tickets

Advance tickets go on sale for American Express card members tomorrow at 10am (November 16th) and at 10am London dates (November 17th).

Tickets go on general sale this Friday (November 19) at 9am through Ticketmaster, See Tickets and AXS.

