American journalist Danny Fenster released from Myanmar prison





Danny Fenster, an American journalist jailed for six months by the Burmese junta, was released Monday in the custody of Bill Richardson, the former American diplomat who helped secure his freedom, and they left the country for the States- United.

The release of Mr Fenster, 37, who was sentenced to 11 years in prison on Friday and faced an additional 40 years on nebulous charges, is a rare positive development in Myanmar. The Southeast Asian country of 54 million people has been torn by violence since the military staged a coup in February and began a brutal crackdown on pro-democracy protesters.

This is the day you hope to come when you do this work, said Mr. Richardson, the former United States Ambassador to the United Nations, who has long won the release of American prisoners from autocratic countries. We are so grateful that Danny can finally reconnect with his loved ones, who have stood up for him all this time, through thick and thin.

Mr Richardson had met with the head of the junta, Chief General Min Aung Hlaing, just two weeks ago, the first prominent Western envoy to visit since the coup. He has returned home in recent days and was returning to the United States with Mr Fenster, who had been in jail since May.

After his November 2 meeting with General Min Aung Hlaing, Mr. Richardson said he did not raise the issue of Mr. Fensters’ release but sought to lay the groundwork for future discussions. Madeleine Mahony, director of media relations for Mr Richardson, said Mr Richardson and Mr Fenster were due to arrive in the United States on Tuesday.

A court convicted Fenster of disseminating information that could harm the military, unlawfully associating with opponents of the regime and violating immigration law. He gave him the maximum possible sentence of 11 years.

Mr. Fenster is the editor of Frontier Myanmar magazine. The prosecution based its case on his previous employment with the Myanmar Now online news site, which the regime banned. Mr Fenster left Myanmar Now in July 2020, more than six months before the coup, but the court still found him guilty.

His family said they were delighted he was returning home.

We can’t wait to hold him in our arms, the Fenster family said in a statement. We are extremely grateful to everyone who helped secure his release, especially Ambassador Richardson, as well as to our friends and the public who have expressed their support and have stood by our side during these long and difficult months. .

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken congratulated administration officials and Mr. Richardson, former congressman and governor of New Mexico, for securing the release of Mr. Fensters.

We are happy that Danny is soon reunited with his family as we continue to call for the release of other people unjustly imprisoned in Burma, Mr Blinken said, using the country’s old name.

An article on the military’s Facebook page reported that Mr. Fenster was released on humanitarian grounds at the request of Mr. Richardson and representatives of two Japanese organizations linked to Myanmar, Yohei Sasakawa, chairman of the Nippon Foundation, and Hideo Watanabe, President. of the Japan Myanmar Association.

The message also included photos of Mr Fenster wearing shorts, sandals, an orange cap and a face mask signing a document as a police colonel and a police lieutenant, in uniform, stood above him. .

Mr Fenster is one of more than 120 journalists who have been arrested since the coup. About four dozen remain in prison. Another American journalist, Nathan Maung, co-founder of the online news site Kamayut Media, was arrested in March and released two months later.

Frontier Myanmar, who had supported Fenster throughout his imprisonment and trial, thanked those who helped free him. We’re relieved that Danny is finally out of jail to a place he never should have been, said editor-in-chief Thomas Kean.

We also recognize that Danny is one of many journalists in Myanmar who have been wrongfully arrested just for doing their job, Kean said. We call on the military regime to release all journalists who remain behind bars in Myanmar.

During his almost six months of detention, Mr. Fenster was held in the 134-year-old Insein Prison, where the military has long sent political prisoners. The colonial-era penitentiary is known for its poor conditions, mistreatment, and inedible food. Mr Fenster contracted Covid-19 in prison and has recovered, his family said.

Understanding the chaos in Myanmar Map 1 of 5

The coup was preceded by a contested election. In the November 8 elections, Ms. Aung San Suu Kyis’ party won 83% of the available seats. The military, whose proxy party suffered a crushing defeat, refused to accept the results of the vote.

Ms. Aung San Suu Kyi could face a prison term. She was detained by the junta and secretly tried. If she is found guilty of all 11 charges against her, including inciting public unrest, she could be sentenced to a maximum of 102 years in prison.

Prosecutors last week filed additional charges of terrorism and sedition against Mr Fenster, both of which carry up to 20 years in prison. His lawyer said he had no idea what the basis for these charges was.

Mr. Fensters’ trial took place inside the prison; no parents or members of the public were allowed to attend. He broke down in tears when the verdict was announced, his lawyer said.

The obsolete list of publishers provided by the Ministry of Information was the centerpiece of the evidence. His lawyer presented his Frontier Myanmar employment record and tax return, but the court rejected the defense argument that Mr. Fenster was not guilty because he no longer worked for Myanmar Now.

The charges of disseminating potentially damaging information and of illegal association were based on reports released by Myanmar Now. The immigration charge, added towards the end of the court proceedings, was based on the claim that Mr Fenster had violated the terms of his visa by breaking other laws.

Since the military took power in the February 1 coup, it has been ruthless in its crackdown on street protests and opposition leaders. At least 1,260 people have been killed and more than 7,200 detained, according to a rights group.

The country’s de facto civilian leader Daw Aung San Suu Kyi was arrested on the morning of the coup and is currently on trial on 10 counts, including inciting public unrest and breaking the law on official secrets. A verdict is expected on some of the charges in mid-December. His trial is also closed to the public and the court has ordered his lawyers not to speak to the media about the case.

Thomas H. Andrews, UN special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar, last month urged member countries to deny the junta the money, weapons and legitimacy it needs to stay in power. He also warned of further violence and the potential for further mass atrocities.

I desperately hope I’m wrong, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/11/15/world/asia/myanmar-danny-fenster-release.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos