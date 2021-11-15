‘Irresponsible act’: US hits Russia after missile strike on own satellite





Earlier Monday, the US Space Command warned of a “debris-generating event” in space and said it was coordinating with other countries to help keep their equipment safe in orbit.

“We are actively working to characterize the debris field and will continue to ensure that all space nations have the information necessary to maneuver satellites in the event of an impact,” the command said in a statement, which did not mention Russia.

When the State Department finally confirmed Moscow’s responsibility for the debris field on Monday afternoon, Price warned that the test “will significantly increase the risk to astronauts and cosmonauts on the International Space Station, as well as to d ‘other human space flight activities’.

Russia’s dangerous and irresponsible behavior jeopardizes the long-term sustainability of our outer space and clearly demonstrates that Russia’s claims to oppose the militarization of space are spurious and hypocritical, ”said Price. “The United States will work with our allies and partners to respond to Russia’s irresponsible act.”

At the Pentagon, spokesman John Kirby told reporters that Russia did not notify the United States of the test in advance. “It was an irresponsible act,” he said.

We are closely monitoring the types of capabilities that Russia appears to want to develop that could pose a threat not only to our national security interests, but also to the security interests of other space nations, ”Kirby said. “And again, we have been very clear, we would like to see standards for space so that it can be used responsibly by all space nations.

Roscosmos, the Russian state space company, tweeted Monday in reference to the debris: The object’s orbit has moved away from the [International Space Station] orbit. The station is in the green zone.

The debris field forced astronauts and cosmonauts aboard the station to take refuge in their respective Crew Dragon and Soyuz spacecraft, according to reports.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2021/11/15/us-space-debris-russia-satellites-522406 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos