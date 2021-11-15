Fragile air-to-air refueling capability puts U.S. at risk during major war





WASHINGTON The U.S. military’s air-to-air refueling capability has become fragile and aged, putting the nation at risk of being unable to sustain combat against a major adversary, according to a new report from the Hudson Institute.

The report, Resilient Aerial Refueling: Safeguarding the US Militarys Global Reach, sounds several alarm bells about the military tanker fleet and its potentially diminishing ability to help US forces project their power around the world.

In 2021, the U.S. mid-air refueling company is losing altitude, according to the report, released Monday and written by Timothy Walton and Bryan Clark of the Center for Defense Concepts and Technology institutes.

Since the end of the Cold War three decades ago, according to the report, tankers have continued to fly to support both peaceful deployments and wartime operations around the world. As the Army settled into an expeditionary posture in which forces were more frequently deployed, the Air Force’s tanker inventory grew from 701 aircraft to around 473, further increasing the stress on the fleet. . As this high speed of operations became a new norm for tankers, the Hudson Institute said, the fleet had little room to take on new missions, including responding to China or Russia, unless of war.

Without significant changes [the Defense Department] risk of deploying air forces unable to conduct large-scale, complex and distributed operations, according to the report. During a conflict, adversaries may become emboldened to exploit vulnerabilities both in the fragile air-refueling architecture and in US operational plans more generally. As the strength of the US aerial refueling architecture becomes a weakness, US military forces may be unable to deter or defeat aggression.

Another worrying factor is the advanced age of military tankers, the average tanker is 52, and the decline in readiness that could result from an increasingly geriatric fleet. Delays in commissioning the new KC-46 Pegasus refueller could make matters worse, as the old KC-10 Extender and KC-135 Stratotanker airframes are retired before their successor aircraft and crews are ready.

Hudson said the military, especially the Air Force, will need to tackle improvements to its aerial refueling from several angles, not just by adding more tankers. The top priority, the authors say, should be to significantly expand airfields, bulk fuel storage and distribution, and defenses in the Indo-Pacific region to the tune of an additional $ 633 million per year for the next decade. , and $ 400 million per year thereafter. . This could increase the capacity of military tankers in the region by 63% in a decade and roughly double it by 2041, according to the report, even if it means the Air Force is buying fewer tankers to pay for these upgrades.

If the Air Force does not expand its ground refueling position and distribute its forces and fuel reserves, it could find itself stranded by China in a conflict, according to the report. In such a conflict, the tanker fleet could end up with a dozen airfields to operate from that would have the necessary runway, ramp space and fuel reserves, as well as political access, Hudson said.

This would seriously limit the number of tanker planes that can offer support and put them at greater risk of attack, the report adds.

The Ministry of Defense should improve the [tanker] architecture resilience by evolving from the current fragile position to a more distributed position that operates mutually supportive military and civilian airfield clusters on US territory, ally and partner, in accordance with the US Air Force’s Agile Combat Employment Concept , according to the report.

Further distribution of refueling operations would also help the military better protect its fuel stocks and maintain access to offshore tankers and above-shore fuel delivery systems that the armed forces would need to transport. fuel in significant amounts, according to the report.

For example, according to the report, the US military’s use of civilian airfields in Japan and South Korea would complicate China’s targeting efforts. Some of these airfields could be used for extended operations, he explained, and others could simply be landing sites so that tankers could quickly refuel and take off again.

The Air Force must also continue to evolve its aerial refueling fleet, Hudson said, by commissioning a new refueller to bridge the gap between the KC-46 and the next generation of aircraft known as the KC. -Z. This deck refueler, known as the KC-Y, could be either a Boeings KC-46 or a new generation Lockheed Martins LMXT refueler, a modified multi-role refueling transport Airbus A330.

Hudson said the tanker must be able to perform long-range missions and unload large amounts of fuel, as small tankers are not enough to meet Air Force requirements. But he cautioned that the deck refueling program should not undermine the money that would otherwise be spent on upgrading refuellers already in the fleet, or developing the next-generation KC-Z advanced refueller.

The Air Force must also accelerate the development of the KC-Z, according to the report; if 18 to 24 of these planes are purchased each year, the Air Force could withdraw the KC-135s earlier than planned and lower the overall age of the fleet, which would allow the Air Force to spend more on the supply and less for operations and support.

The report also states that modernizing command, control and communications in air-refueling would make operations more effective and efficient.

