British company tests T-cell coronavirus vaccine that could give longer immunity | Vaccines and Immunizations





The Oxfordshire-based company will soon begin clinical trials of a second-generation vaccine against Covid-19, an easy-to-administer skin patch that can use T cells to kill infected cells and provide longer-lasting immunity than current vaccines. will be

Emergex was founded in Abingdon in 2016 to develop a T-cell vaccine, the brainchild of Professor Thomas Rademacher, the company’s CEO and Professor Emeritus of Molecular Medicine at University College London School of Medicine.

Vaccines prevent viral replication and disease by priming T cells to clear the body of infected cells quickly after infection. Antibodies produced by the current corona vaccine attach to the virus and prevent cell infection, while T cells find and destroy infected cells. Other vaccines such as Pfizer/BioNTech and AstraZeneca/Oxford University jabs also produce T-cell responses, but to a lesser extent.

Emergex has received approval from the Swiss Drug Regulatory Authority to conduct initial human trials in Lausanne, including 26 people who will receive both high and low doses of the Covid-19 vaccine from 3 January. Interim results of the trial are expected in June.

Robin Cohen, Company’s Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), said: “The approval of a COVID-19 vaccine by a regulatory body is an approval for entry into clinical trials whose sole purpose is to generate a targeted T-cell response in the absence of an antibody response. This is the first time,” he said. -Cell finds and kills infected cells

He used the analogy of an asteroid crashing into a planet to explain: Viruses are asteroids. It is launched to the planet and the virus code, which is the signature of that virus, is quickly displayed across the surface. These signatures are read outwardly by the T-cells, which kill the cells before producing a new live virus.

Current Covid-19 vaccines primarily elicit antibody responses that weaken over time, meaning that people will need booster doses to maintain protection against the virus. The Emergex vaccine works differently by quickly killing infected cells. This means that it could provide longer-lasting immunity for decades and may also be better at fighting viral mutations, Cohen said.

A study published last week in Nature found that some people experience lactic acidosis, in which the virus enters the body but is eliminated by immune system T cells at an early stage. The scientists say the discovery could pave the way for a new generation of vaccines that target T-cell responses and could generate much longer-lasting immunity.

Danny Altmann, professor of immunology at Imperial College London, questioned whether a T-cell vaccine could do the job on its own, but the mix-and-match with other vaccines offered. He said it could play a complementary role in the approach. First, second and third doses.

He said mRNA vaccines such as Pfizer/BioNTech injections work well because they generate a strong neutralizing antibody response. The Pfizer vaccine has been shown to be more effective against Covid than the AstraZeneca/Oxford zaps, which elicit a stronger T cell response.

However, T-cell vaccines could be used to compensate for other attacks, he said, because T-cell vaccines may be more susceptible to viral mutations. Antibodies are very sensitive to mutations, but T cells can see many other parts of the virus. It could also be a selling point for T-cell vaccines.

For example, Professor Sarah Gilbert, a University of Oxford professor who developed the AZ/Oxford jab, has been working on influenza for more than a decade that the idea of ​​a T-cell vaccine is not new.

The difficult part, Cohen said, is studying the immune system delivery mechanism of the Emergex vaccine. Rademacher and his team settled on tiny gold particles coated with peptides (protein fragments) designed to generate a T-cell response in the body.

The vaccine will eventually be administered as a thumbnail-sized patch of skin with microneedles that release the injection within seconds. Unlike other jabs that must be stored in the freezer or refrigerator, they can be used at room temperature for up to 3 months.

The examination is conducted by Professor Blaise Genton of the Center for Primary Care and Public Health at the University of Lausanne, Switzerland. He said: This exciting new scientific approach to develop a vaccine against Sars-CoV-2 addresses the need to generate a T-cell response to induce long-term immunity.

However, Emergex injections will not be available until as early as 2025, a typical period for vaccine development. Cohen said last year’s accelerated regulatory process resulted in a COVID-19 vaccine being developed in months, but the emergency was over.

Emergex is testing another T-cell vaccine against dengue in humans in a separate Swiss trial, with initial results expected in January. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), half the world is at risk of dengue, and there is no specific treatment or vaccine for it. The company also wants to distribute T-cell vaccines against influenza, Zika, Ebola and other infections.

Dr Andrew Freedman, a leader in infectious diseases at Cardiff Medical University, said last week. Vaccines that prime T-cell immunity to a variety of viral protein targets shared among several different coronaviruses will complement a spike vaccine that induces neutralizing antibodies.

