Former Japanese princess arrives in US to start new life with more ordinary husband





Former Japanese Princess Mako and her new husband Kei Komuro arrived in New York on Sunday to start their new life in the United States.

Mako, who is Emperor Naruhito’s niece and daughter of his younger brother, Crown Prince Fumihito, has relinquished her royal title, along with more than $ 1 million upon leaving the Imperial Family. The couple got married last month.

Mako and Komuro got engaged in 2017. The couple postponed their wedding due to a financial scandal involving Komuros’ mother. When they exchanged their vows, the ceremony did not include any of the traditional rituals. The princess said it was a necessary choice to live while cherishing our hearts.

Former Princess Mako appears with Kei Komuro at a press conference to announce their wedding in Tokyo on October 26, 2021. Nicholas Datiche / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The criticism of their relationship was so intense that it sparked protests and Mako was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of the backlash.

Mako is not the first royal woman in Japan to choose to follow her heart to the detriment of the crown. But the rules are different for men and women. The country’s Emperor and Emperor Emeritus both married commoners, but they did not have to relinquish their status.

The former princess and Komuro also drew parallels with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who split from the royal family and left Britain for the United States over criticism surrounding their marriage.

The union also brought to light the question of succession in Japan, where only men can become emperors. The emperor has only one child, Princess Aiko. Makos’ 15-year-old brother Prince Hisahito is the Emperor’s nephew and the sole heir of his generation.

It remains to be seen what the Princess and Komuro are up to now. Komuro attended Fordham Law School and works for a law firm in New York City, while Mako has worked in art conservation and might try to stay in this field.

