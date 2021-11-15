UK terrorism alert raised to ‘serious’ after ‘second incident in a month’





The threat of terrorism in the UK has risen to ‘severe’, meaning that the possibility of an attack is high.

The threat level was lowered from ‘severe’ to ‘significant’ in February.

Interior Minister Pretty Patel said the level of terrorism had risen since there had been two attacks in a month.

She told the broadcasters: Jtac’s Joint Terrorism Analysis Center is currently raising the UK threat level from significant to severe.

And there’s a reason, because what we saw yesterday is the second event in a month.

Downing Street reported that Prime Minister Boris Johnson will chair an emergency cobra meeting on Monday afternoon to respond to the attack on Liverpool’s women’s hospital.

It also follows in the footsteps of Conservative MP David Amess, who was stabbed to death while meeting with voters at a church in Leon, Essex on October 15.

The Interior Minister said the most recent attack had a very significant impact on the entire Liverpool community and her thoughts were with the people of the city.

Priti Patel told broadcasters: With him I would like to personally thank and express my gratitude to the government. Thank you for our emergency services, especially the police. I have also reached out to the police chief, other first responders, and our military who have been involved in ground operations.

Of course, this means we continue to work with world-class security, information and policing services.

A real-time investigation is currently underway. They will need the time and space to do what they are doing in terms of investigating the case.

But of course we continue to work with everyone as a government and as home secretary to make sure we are doing everything we need to do with the security of our country.

The Interior Minister said the context of two terrorist incidents in a month is really important.

She told broadcasters that it couldn’t scale for obvious reasons, but she added. I must close my remarks by saying that our security and information services prevent any kind of conduct every day.

And of course they see the landscape and the context and all kinds of things that keep our country safe every day and the work will continue.

