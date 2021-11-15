US coal price hits highest since 2009





Coal prices in the United States have reached their highest level in more than 12 years as the industry struggles to keep pace with growing demand driven by power producers who turn to highly polluting fossil fuels .

The spot price of coal in the central Appalachian region – a benchmark for the eastern US thermal coal market – jumped over $ 10 last week to $ 89.75 per short ton, the highest level since 2009, according to data released Monday by S&P Global.

Coal use has rebounded, driven by stronger demand for electricity and a doubling in natural gas prices this year, leading some power producers to switch to fuel. High international prices also boosted US coal exports.

“The coal industry cannot react quickly enough to improving market conditions,” said Ben Nelson, vice president of Moody’s, who noted that underinvestment in recent years has hampered the ability of producers to speed up production quickly.

The demand for coal generally increases before winter. Most U.S. thermal coal is sold on long-term contracts, which means that a sudden rush for remaining supplies can cause sharp swings in the spot market.

“What this means is that when you ask the industry from a demand perspective to increase it, it cannot increase it as it previously could. There’s a lot less supply elasticity, ”Nelson said.

In the United States, coal-fired power generation is set to increase this year for the first time since 2014, according to the Energy Information Administration, up 22% from 2020. Carbon dioxide emissions of the energy sector will increase by 7%. cent accordingly.

The surge in demand for coal comes despite efforts to move away from fossil fuels to stem the rise in global temperatures caused by greenhouse gas emissions. But these efforts were rejected by some countries.

At the COP26 climate summit last week, countries agreed to “phase out” coal power, a weaker commitment than the commitment to “phase out” fossil fuels that many countries had advocated. Last month, G20 leaders agreed to stop funding coal overseas, but not phase it out at home.

Coal prices in other parts of the United States have also increased. In the Powder River Basin of Wyoming and Montana, they more than doubled last week to over $ 30 per short ton.

However, the recovery in demand is likely to be temporary. About 30% of coal-fired power generation capacity in the United States has been retired since 2010, and no new power plants have been commissioned since 2013. Coal-fired power generation in the United States is expected to decline by ‘about 5% in 2022, according to the EIA.

In the meantime, analysts said, coal producers would reap the rewards of high spot prices and seek to close contracts at high levels. “This will be at least several quarters of strong cash flow for US coal producers,” Nelson said.

Are you interested in energy stories? Our journalists want to know what you like about our coverage and what you want to know more about. Let us know in this short survey. Thank you!

Bi-weekly newsletter

Energy is the go-to business in the world and Energy Source is its newsletter. Every Tuesday and Thursday, straight to your inbox, Energy Source brings you essential information, cutting-edge analysis and insider intelligence. Register here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/180e4544-6448-48d2-a347-5f9d27b43d61 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos