



British business chief executive Boris Johnson has urged the government not to end the Brexit deal with the EU, warning that it could spark a devastating trade war in the coming weeks.

Brexit Minister Rod Frost said last week that the option to trigger Article 16 to suspend the Northern Ireland Protocol remains on the table if the severe gap with the EU cannot be bridged, but for now it appears to be trying to settle the conflict.

But while European Commission negotiator Maros Sefcovic welcomed the UK’s changes, Brussels stands ready to take immediate retaliatory action against the UK if No 10 continues to suspend the protocol, legal experts and analysts told The Independent.

UK industry leaders say they are concerned about a series of damage that could hurt UK exports, further disrupt supply chains and lead to investment freezes.

A trade war is a serious possibility, says Catherine Barnard, professor of EU law at Trinity College, Cambridge. The EU is looking at a number of options that are exploring a path to expedite retaliatory action.

EU leaders are believed to be considering a nuclear option to end the Trade Cooperation Agreement (TCA) if Downing Street triggers Article 16.

This would give the UK a notice period of 12 months before the end of the agreement, essentially requiring the UK to trade with Europe on World Trade Organization (WTO) terms under a no-deal Brexit scenario.

But the EU is also considering whether Article 506, a lesser-known part of the TCA, could trigger immediate action, Professor Barnard said.

This means that the EU will quickly take retaliatory action before it seeks arbitration. Retaliation starts with stopping fishing. [EU] She said she would impose tariffs on British fish entering the EU and tariffs on other goods.

France and other countries may also have stricter inspections on goods coming from the UK, which can black things out at the border pretty quickly.

David Hennig, UK director of the European Center for International Political Economy, said Brussels’ decision to take retaliatory measures would have a very negative impact on the UK economy.

If the UK triggers Article 16 [the EU] Starting with things like 100% physical inspections of UK goods and some retaliatory tariffs on certain goods, you can decide whether to suspend or end the TCA to make a full nuclear transition.

If he does, he could return to the no-deal Brexit zone, which threatens the UK economy in 2022. This could lead to investment freezes.

The British Meat Processors Association says it is increasingly concerned about the prospects of short-term damage and even higher tariffs on exports if the trade agreement is eventually scrapped.

Nick Allen, CEO of The Bodys, told The Independent: A deal under WTO terms would be terrible for the meat industry. The thought of re-trading in WTO terms is incredibly depressing.

He added: It suffers enough from damaging trade wars and food inflation without retaliatory measures. Another year of uncertainty will be devastating for our industry and the food sector as a whole, which means all necessary investments in our economy may be put on hold.

The Road Haulage Association (RHA) is concerned that the EU may require stricter inspections at Calais and other border points, resulting in delays and chain disruptions for UK truckers.

RHA’s director of policy, Rod McKenzie, said a trade war would not be good. It is a big concern for all of us in the logistics trade.

The transport officer added: If Article 16 is triggered, we know the EU will cross, and we’ll probably want to respond to it. My biggest concern is always the supply chain. If the EU retaliates, it is likely to further disrupt the very stressful supply chains that exist today.

Barrie Deas, head of the National Federation of Fishermens Organizations (NFFO), warned that it is not yet clear which agreements on fish could be disrupted if a trade war breaks out, but risks escalating for both sides.

A trade war will hurt everyone, he said. This could have a major impact on France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark and all the countries of Ireland, which have very extensive fishing in British waters. It is possible for all of us to be losers.

If No 10 triggers Article 16, the scale of the EU response will depend on how the Prime Minister and his Brexit Minister Lord Frost explain their actions and the scope of their protective measures.

Governments may decide to unilaterally suspend inspections only for some goods shipped across the Irish Sea, or instead suspend a significant portion of the protocol agreements, including all customs inspections, standards and VAT rules.

The EU has proposed a series of protocol changes, arguing that it will eliminate 80% of checks for goods between the UK and Northern Ireland.

However, Sir Frost continued to demand that Brussels consent to the removal of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) judges during the Protocol arbitration process. Sefcovic said in a European court on Friday that “certainly nothing has changed on our part.”

A spokesperson for the European Commission told The Independent that Prime Minister Sefkovic is committed to finding practical solutions to bring stability and confidence to Northern Ireland.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/brexit-uk-eu-trade-war-b1956608.html

