Dr Fauci says Covid cases are starting to climb in parts of US





Dr.Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testified at the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Work and Pensions hearing titled Next Steps: The Way Forward for COVID-19 response, in the Dirksen building on Thursday November 4, 2021.

Tom Williams | CQ-Roll Call, Inc. | Getty Images

Covid-19 cases are starting to rise again in parts of the United States after stabilizing at a high level after this summer’s delta surge, White House chief medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci said on Monday. .

Fauci’s comments came just a day after the country reported a seven-day average of more than 82,000 new cases, up 11% from the previous week, according to a CNBC analysis of university data. Johns Hopkins. Nationwide cases were down 57% last week from the peak of the delta wave this summer, but a surge in Covid patients in the Midwest and Northeast is fueling the sudden increase.

“The only thing that’s a little confusing is that we are starting to level off,” Fauci said in an interview with the Bipartisan Policy Center. “In other words, the deceleration of cases has now plateaued, and in some parts of the country we are starting to see a slight increase.”

Infections were down for weeks after reaching a delta wave peak of 172,500 new cases per day on September 13. They have stabilized at a high level, rebounding between 70,000 and 75,000 new cases per day for almost three weeks for most of the past week, and are on the rise again.

Average daily cases have jumped 19% and 37% in the Midwest and Northeast over the past week, respectively, according to data from Johns Hopkins. Hospitalizations, which lag behind the increase in infections, are up 11% over the same period in the Midwest, while the number of patients currently hospitalized with Covid is stable in the Northeast.

Cases and hospitalizations fell sharply in the south, where the delta wave hit earliest and hardest during the summer.

Around 47,000 patients with the virus are currently hospitalized nationwide, according to a seven-day average of Department of Health and Human Services data, and the United States reports an average of around 1,150 Covid deaths per day , according to data from Johns Hopkins. Both figures are stable over the past week.

In addition to capping cases, Fauci, also director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the United States needs to focus on vaccinating the roughly 60 million people nationwide who have failed. not yet been immunized. That excludes 28 million children aged 5 to 11 who became eligible to receive the two-dose Covid vaccine from Pfizer earlier this month, he noted.

“There is a lot of good news, but tough news that we really need to address as the winter months approach,” Fauci said.

Fauci added that those who have been fully vaccinated against Covid can gather for the holiday season without worry. But he recommended wearing a mask in indoor gathering places, with cases still hovering at a high level nationwide.

“When you are with your family at home, my God, enjoy it with your parents, your children, your grandparents,” he said. “There is no reason not to.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/11/15/dr-fauci-says-covid-cases-are-starting-to-climb-in-some-areas-of-the-us.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos