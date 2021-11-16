Covid: 47 deaths and nearly 40,000 positive coronavirus cases recorded in UK





A total of 47 people died in the 28 days after testing positive for COVID-19, according to the government’s daily Covid data released Monday afternoon.

According to the latest figures from the UK Health Department, there are currently 142,945 Covid deaths in the UK.

Meanwhile, in the UK, an additional 39,705 laboratory-confirmed positive tests for Covid have been recorded.

A total of 9,600,369 infections have been recorded since the pandemic began.

The latest data follows government proposals that people will need a Covid booster jab to be considered fully vaccinated. The prime minister said at a Downing Street press conference on Monday that a third jab would be added to the NHS Covid Pass app.

People aged 40-49 can now get booster jabs.

Listen to the ITV News Coronavirus Podcast

England

In the UK, six additional Covid-related deaths were recorded in the latest 24-hour reporting period.

And 9,374 additional infections were recorded.

The country has had a total of 124,464 Covid-related deaths and 8,144,766 laboratory-confirmed infections since the epidemic began.

Wales

There are no more COVID-19 deaths in Wales. The death toll in Wales is 6,295.

And one more laboratory-confirmed case, bringing the total to 475,375 since early last year.

The Granite City

There have been no recorded Covid deaths in Scotland in the last 24 hours. A total of 9,389 people have died from COVID-19 in Korea.

Meanwhile, in the past 24 hours, there have been 84 confirmed cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 688,815.

Northern Ireland

Three more people have died in Northern Ireland 28 days after testing positive for COVID-19. The country’s death toll is 2,795.

The number of cases increased by 1,487 to 294,413.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.itv.com/news/2021-11-15/covid-47-deaths-and-almost-40000-positive-coronavirus-cases-recorded-in-uk The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos