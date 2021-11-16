American Republicans decide to decriminalize marijuana at the federal level





Cans of cannabis products are on display at The Cannabis World Congress & Business Exposition (CWCBExpo) in New York, New York, USA on May 30, 2019. REUTERS / Mike Segar

WASHINGTON, Nov. 15 (Reuters) – Republicans in the United States House of Representatives on Monday introduced legislation that would decriminalize marijuana at the federal level and remove the legal risks faced by many cannabis-related businesses while regulating its use like alcohol.

South Carolina Representative Nancy Mace, who is leading the legislative effort, described the bill as a “compromise” with regulations that are less onerous than measures previously proposed by other lawmakers, including Democrats.

The course of legislation in the Democratic-controlled House was uncertain. Mace, a first-term lawmaker, said the measure had five Republican co-sponsors.

Adult cannabis use is legal in 18 states in the United States and medically authorized in 36 states. But it remains illegal under federal law, which has deterred banks and other investors from getting involved in businesses that sell marijuana or related products.

“This bill would also support businesses, especially small businesses. This is very important,” Mace said at a press conference. “If we were to pass this bill today … businesses would operate and be legal and regulated just like alcohol.”

Called the State Reform Act, Republican legislation would defer to state authorities for prohibition and regulation.

It would ban the use of marijuana to those under the age of 21, restrict advertising, protect access to hiring and benefits for veterans who have used cannabis, and clear the records of those convicted of non-violent drug offenses. cannabis only.

The bill departs in several important ways from the bill proposed in July by Senate Democrats, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Mace’s bill would impose a 3% excise tax on cannabis, compared to a growing Senate tax proposal that would cap at around 25%.

Where the Senate proposal would give the Food and Drug Administration a primary oversight role, Republican law restricts the FDA’s involvement in medical marijuana and makes the Office of the Tax on Alcohol and Tobacco and Treasury Commerce the main regulator of interstate commerce.

