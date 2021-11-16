Is the second Covid jab safer for UK teens than other countries? – Channel 4 News





Otherwise, on the advice of the UK’s Independent Joint Commission on Vaccines and Immunization (JCVI), a second dose of coronavirus is given to healthy 16- and 17-year-olds.

In August, the committee recommended giving these youngsters a single jab and promised to issue additional guidelines on the timing of the second shot at an appropriate time.

Now we have that advice, and the scientists are clear. A second vaccination increases the level of protection [against Covid] It is important to extend the protection period.

However, regular FactCheck readers will know that when talking about vaccines, they need to know about side effects as well as their efficacy against disease.

And it is at this point that we discover the surprising information buried in today’s announcement. The second injection appears to be safer for teenagers in the UK than in other countries, including the US.

That’s because young Britons are being offered the same products offered elsewhere, like Pfizer or Moder or Vaccines, but the way they’re administered here seems to reduce the chances of the extremely rare side effects associated with the jab.

Myocarditis and pericarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle or membrane) are more common in young men who have received one of these mRNA vaccines. (We looked at this in more detail earlier in FactChecks.)

Although the committee emphasized that most people recover quickly from illness, the risk of these possible side effects is partly why it withheld recommending a second dose in the summer for 16- and 17-year-olds.

In August, JCVI wrote: According to US data, 9.8 cases of myocarditis were reported per first million doses in men aged 12 to 17 years. This increases to 67 per million people after the second dose. This increases the risk almost 7 times after two doses.

However, the suggestion that the second jab is more dangerous than the first seems to have now received an important warning.

JCVI wrote today: In reports made outside the UK, extremely rare side effects, such as myocarditis (inflammation of the heart), were reported more frequently after the second dose of vaccine than after the first dose.

However, scientists continued to say that in countries like Canada and the United Kingdom, where the interval between the first and second doses is longer, rates after the second dose are closer to those reported after the first dose.

That said, it looks like the time between shots, not the second dose itself, that makes the difference.

Although there are few side effects in countries such as the United States, where jabs are administered every three to four weeks, there is a significant increase in reported heart inflammation after the second dose. However, there is no such increase here, which is a 12-week interval.

According to JCVI data released today, 21 cases of suspected heart inflammation were reported in Britons aged 18-29 for every first million doses. While other countries expect the figure to increase after the second dose, in the UK it is almost the same after the second dose, reporting 20 cases per million.

There are a few caveats to this finding, and JCVI is careful with how the statistics are explained.

Most importantly, there are currently insufficient data to calculate an accurate estimate of post-dose reporting rates in children under 18 years of age in the UK. In short, there are still not enough children receiving the second dose in the UK to make a definitive claim on how many children can develop heart inflammation after the second dose.

However, scientists also note that, according to available data, the reporting rate under the age of 18 is not higher than that of the 18-29 year-old group. That said, cases of myocarditis and pericarditis in children do not appear to be higher than in young adults.

This means that we can extrapolate the results for this group of older adults that when administered at 16 and 17 years of age, there is no increased risk with the second dose as long as 12 weeks after the first dose.

