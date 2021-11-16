US Navy ship that angered Russian leader leaves Black Sea





The U.S. 6th Fleet flagship USS Mount Whitney makes its way from the Black Sea to the Mediterranean Sea after completing maritime operations and exercises alongside NATO allies and partners on November 15, 2021 (US Navy )

NAPLES, Italy A US Navy command ship that has drawn accusations from the Kremlin of saber-rattling amid mounting tensions along the Russian-Ukrainian border leaves the Black Sea after completing operations with members and allies of NATO.

The USS Mount Whitney, which entered the Black Sea on November 4, began its transit to the Mediterranean Sea on Monday, the U.S. 6th Fleet announced on its Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Evidence of an accumulation of Russian troops near Ukraine and a migrant crisis along the Polish-Belarusian border worries the United States and Europe. Russia has denied the formation of troops and involvement in the migrant crisis.

Analysts said the US naval presence, along with that of other NATO members and partners, sends an important message to Moscow.

You are not there to start a fight; you are there to deter, said retired Admiral James Foggo III, who led the US Naval Forces Europe-Africa and Allied Joint Forces Command in Naples and is now the Dean of the Center for Maritime Strategy in Arlington, in Virginia.

Others have argued that US and NATO activities in the Black Sea region are having the opposite effect, especially as they bring Ukraine closer to NATO.

US 6th Fleet flagship USS Mount Whitney, left, sails with other US, NATO and partner ships in the Black Sea, November 12, 2021. Mount Whitney is now heading for the Mediterranean Sea. (US Navy)

The U.S. 6th Fleet made no comment on two other ships involved in the operations, the destroyer USS Porter and the tanker USNS John Lenthall, which appeared to have remained in the Black Sea.

The US naval presence has drawn strong criticism from Moscow, which has complained almost daily since the beginning of the month, calling it an aggression.

Mount Whitney caught the attention of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who used his presence as justification to bolster Russia’s air defense system during a November 1 meeting with military leaders in Sochi.

But the navy said Mount Whitney was in the Black Sea for routine NATO operations. It made stops in Turkey, Georgia and Romania and participated in military maneuvers with members of NATO and other allies, including Ukraine and Bulgaria.

The importance of the maritime presence in the Black Sea now is that it increases the risk calculation for President Putin and Russian forces, Foggo said.

