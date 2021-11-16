



Low wind speeds pushed peak hour electricity prices on Monday to their second-highest level in at least three years as Britain’s electricity grid has increased its dependence on gas-fired power plants and has had to rely on coal.

This year’s mild weather exacerbated the UK’s energy price crisis as gas-fired power plants had to make up for wind farm slack. Energy demand surged as wholesale gas prices skyrocketed as countries opened up from pandemic restrictions along with a decline in supply from Russia to Western Europe.

During the evening peak hours between 5 and 6 pm on Monday, electricity prices in the UK exceeded £2,000 per megawatt-hour, the second time in recent years.

That’s still below the level it reached at £2,500/MWh when the gasoline price crisis peaked in mid-September, according to energy consulting firm Cornwall Insight, which dates back to 2018.

Analysts said lower wind speeds were the main driver of the price surge on Monday, but on Tuesday it will fall back to levels similar to those in recent weeks on hopes of a recovery in wind power.

Despite the expansion of renewable energies such as wind and solar, gas remains the single largest source of electricity in the UK over the past decade, typically accounting for nearly 40% of production.

At lunchtime on Monday, the gas-fired power plant was producing nearly 55% of its electricity and coal was producing 3%. According to data from the Drax Electrics Insights website, wind farms in the UK contribute 1.67 gigawatts, or more than 4%. Over the past 12 months, wind farms have produced an average of 21% of UK electricity.

The National Grid, which manages the UK’s power grid, has frequently asked in recent months to set fire to its coal plants to offset wind power losses. The government announced in June that it plans to advance the closure of the remaining coal power plants to the end of September 2024.

Ministers also promised this year that Britain’s electricity grid would be “carbon-free” by 2035, but some analysts have pointed out that this will not mean the end of gas production.

Since the start of the energy crisis in August, 20 energy suppliers have gone bankrupt as they struggle to get the electricity and gas they need to supply their customers at record wholesale prices, with further failures expected in the coming weeks.

Phil Hewitt, director of consulting firm EnAppSys, said Monday’s high prices will further exacerbate pressure on energy suppliers who do not have adequate hedging strategies. “This winter is a good time for generators,” he added.

Energy companies, including Denmark’s Orsted and UK’s SSE, have reported the lowest wind speeds for at least 20 years this year.

Wind strength across Northern Europe has declined by an average of 15% this year, some scientists suggest may be due to climate change, according to weather modeling group Vortex.

Further reporting by David Sheppard from London

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/6f17c060-8d82-4192-baa6-e395685595b0

