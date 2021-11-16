NEXUS / FAST enrollment centers in the United States to reopen on November 29





Washington, DCUS Customs and Border Protection is pleased to announce that the NEXUS and US / Canada FAST Enrollment Centers in the United States will reopen on November 29, 2021. However, it should be noted that the NEXUS and FAST Enrollment Centers in Canada will continue to be closed until further notice.

Effective today, conditionally approved applicants can schedule interviews at the NEXUS and US / Canada FAST Enrollment Centers available in the United States. Appointments must be booked through the Trusted Traveler portal: https://ttp.dhs.gov/ and dates will be available from November 29.

Applicants entering the United States to complete their interview must meet all applicable travel requirements: Fact Sheet: Guidelines for Travelers Entering the United States at Land Ports of Entry and Terminals of ferry | Homeland Security (dhs.gov)

CBP asks all applicants to be patient with the system as there is a large backlog of applications to be processed by a limited number of open enrollment centers. In order to prioritize new applicants needing interviews, CBP is asking existing NEXUS and FAST members to refrain from making appointments at this time. However, existing members are encouraged to renew their membership prior to their card expiration date in order to retain their membership privileges until they can complete their interviews later.

NEXUS is a program managed jointly by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and Customs and Border Protection. It is designed to expedite border crossings for low-risk pre-approved travelers to Canada and the United States. FAST is a joint program between the CBSA and CBP that improves border and trade security while simplifying cross-border commercial shipments and reducing delays.

Interested travelers can apply through the Trusted Traveler Programs website. The non-refundable application fee for a five-year FAST membership is $ 50 and applications must be submitted online. Once the applicant has successfully passed a background check, a CBP officer will conduct an interview with the applicant at selected locations in the United States to determine their final eligibility.

