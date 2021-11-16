Why Shell is moving from the Netherlands to the UK Quartz





Royal Dutch Shell, headquartered in The Hague, the Netherlands, is considering relocating its base to the UK.

The oil and gas giant announced today (November 15) in a bulletin that it wants to abandon its dual-equity structure and build a single-equity line to increase the speed and flexibility of capital and portfolio actions. Also, an UK-Dutch company incorporated in the UK and having a Dutch taxpayer residence since 2005 wants to move its residence to the UK. Some of Shells’ senior management will also relocate there, including Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden and Chief Financial Officer Jessica Uhl.

This restructured organization will not only be simpler for investors to understand and value, but will also help Shell achieve its goal of becoming a net zero-emission energy business by 2050 with a more agile cycle. . Shells shares rose 2% on the news.

When will Royal Dutch Shell become Shell?

At the upcoming general meeting on December 10, at least three-quarters of the company’s shareholders must vote in favor of the change to take effect. When Shell is restructured, it officially becomes Shell, breaking down part of the Royal Dutcha name from 1907.

For more than 130 years, the royal designation has been a source of immense pride and honor for Shell, the company said. However, the company expects that it will no longer meet the specified terms of use under the proposed changes. That’s unlikely unless Queen Elizabeth of England gets royal approval across the channel.

Until the restructuring of the shell

The proposed move came shortly after US-based activist investor Third Point, which holds a $750 million stake in Shell, asked Shell to split its existing assets into its oil and gas business and renewable energy businesses such as General Electric and Toshiba. It came out less than a month ago. And Johnson & Johnson did it recently.

Shell countered that it was better to be together. However, it recognizes the chores and urges rationalization efforts. Shell Chairman Andrew Mackenzie said the simplification would normalize the stock structure and increase competitiveness under a single country’s tax and legal jurisdiction.

For shareholders, the legal, ownership, voting and capital distribution rights remain unchanged. Company shares continue to be listed in Amsterdam, London and New York.

Shell is moving away from the Netherlands.

Dutch names aren’t all the names Shell is shed. It also moves away from tense relationships with Dutch authorities and activists.

The company has long been opposed to a country that imposes a 15% dividend tax on Dutch-based companies and is not the only one. Last year, consumer goods giant Unilever also abandoned its double listing and left Rotterdam for London. There is no such tax in the UK.

Moreover, climate pressures are increasing. Last month, ABP, the largest state pension fund in the Netherlands, stopped investing in fossil fuel companies, including Shell, after it failed to persuade the fossil fuel sector to move quickly to decarbonization. In May, environmental groups and more than 17,000 Dutch citizens won a landmark lawsuit in which a court ordered Shell to reduce carbon emissions from its oil and gas business by 45% from 2019 levels by 2030. In July, Shell confirmed that it plans to appeal the ruling.

But moving doesn’t mean Shell can’t avoid an investigation. The news has no negative impact on the Milieudefensies climate lawsuit against Shell, said Peer De Rijk, the Dutch branch of the activist group Milieudefensie. In any case, the case will remain in the Dutch courts.

However, Dutch business is still extensive.

UK Energy Minister Kwasi Kwarteng welcomed the proposed action as a sign of confidence in the UK economy, but Dutch Economy and Climate Minister Stef Blok was displeasedly surprised and raised concerns about the company’s sustainability strategy in the Netherlands. After all, Shells energy promise to the country is huge and long-term.

For example, in March, the company became the full owner of the Netherlands’ first offshore wind farm. In July, it announced plans to build a 200-megawatt hydrogen electrolyzer. In September, Shell committed to building an 820,000 tonnes per year biofuel facility at its Rotterdam facility.

It is also part of the ambitious Porthos project, which captures carbon emissions from Rotterdam’s factories and refineries, then transports and stores them in empty gas fields below the North Sea.

I just can’t pass it up and I don’t want to. Three major segments will continue to be located in The Hague: Projects and Technology, Global Upstream and Integrated Gas Business, and Renewable Energy Hub. Shell claims that it will continue to be an important employer with an important position in the Netherlands.

