UK terrorism level rises to serious level after Liverpool attack





The UK raised the terror threat level to ‘serious’, the second highest after Sunday’s fatal explosion in Liverpool was declared a ‘terrorist event’.

Police investigating the case said they strongly suspect the man killed in the Monday evening attack was 32-year-old Emad Al Swealmeen.

They also announced that they had conducted a controlled explosion at one of two addresses related to him that they searched. These explosions are commonly used to create safe explosive devices.

Late Monday afternoon, police said the four people arrested on Sunday and Monday in connection with the investigation had been released without charge.

The incident occurred just before 11 am on Sunday when an explosion occurred in a taxi outside a hospital on the edge of Liverpool’s city center. Al Swellmin, who was in the taxi, was killed in the explosion. The driver, who escaped from the vehicle, was injured but was discharged from hospital.

One of the UK’s most senior counter-terrorism police officers said the Joint Terrorism Analysis Center, which assesses the risk of terrorism across the UK, has raised the threat level. A Conservative MP who branded terrorism for religious motives by the counter-terrorism police.

A serious threat level on a scale set by JTAC’s Security Services, Police and Civil Service panel means that a terrorist attack is “very likely”. The threat level was previously substantial, meaning the attack is “likely”.

London Police Deputy Commissioner Matt Twist said on Monday the changes were “preventive” and “not based on a specific threat”.

Twist pointed out the brief period between Amess’s murder and the Liverpool explosion, saying: JTAC continues to evaluate it and the threat level is currently increasing.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the British people will not be “intimidated by terrorism”.

Chief Detective Andrew Meeks, chief investigator, who later released Al Swealmeen’s identity, said he was linked to Liverpool’s Rutland Avenue and Sutcliffe Street addresses, which are being searched by police.

“We believe he has lived at the Sutcliff Street address for some time and recently leased the Rutland Avenue address,” Meeks said. “Our focus is on the Rutland Avenue address where we continue to retrieve important items.”

Russ Jackson, head of North West’s Counter Terrorism Policing, has labeled Sunday’s blast a “terrorist incident”, even though officers said the motive for the attack was still unclear.

Jackson, the Greater Manchester Police Deputy Chief and head of the local joint counter-terrorism unit, said at a press conference that investigations had revealed that an “instant explosive device” had been manufactured.

“Our assumption so far is that this is made by the passenger in the taxi,” Jackson said.

Police are investigating the possibility that the incident was related to the annual Memorial Day service.

The Daily Mail reported on Monday evening that Al Swealmeen had originally converted to Christianity in Syria and his intended target was Liverpool’s Anglican Cathedral, a mile from the hospital where a Memorial Day service was attended by hundreds of soldiers. at the time of the explosion.

Neither the Northwest Counterterrorism Police nor the Parish Parish did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the report.

“The motive for this incident has not yet been revealed, but given all circumstances, it has been declared a terrorist incident and the counter-terrorism police are continuing to investigate,” Jackson said.

Announcing the release of all those arrested, Jackson said he was satisfied with the results of an interview on accounts provided by police officers on Monday evening.

Before the controlled blast was announced, Jackson said officers had searched the property on Rutland Avenue in Sefton Park.

“A significant item has been found at this location and will require further searches today and potentially in the future,” Jackson said.

The taxi driver, widely known as David Perry, who reportedly locked the doors to prevent passengers from getting out of the car, was praised by the Prime Minister for his calmness and bravery.

