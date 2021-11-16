Satellite debris forces the space station crew to take cover; US accuses “reckless” Russian missile test





U.S. officials said Russia destroyed a retired satellite in an anti-satellite weapon test, creating a cloud of debris that prompted the seven International Space Station crew members to take refuge in their Crew Dragon and Soyuz spacecraft early Monday as a precaution.

“I am outraged by this unreasonable action,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in a statement. “With its long and rich history in human spaceflight, it is unthinkable that Russia would endanger not only the American and international partner astronauts aboard the ISS, but also their own cosmonauts.

“Their actions are both reckless and dangerous, not to mention the threat to the Chinese space station and the taikonauts on board.”

State Department spokesman Ned Price said the Russian Federation “recklessly conducted a destructive satellite test of a direct-ascension anti-satellite missile against one of its own satellites.”

“The test has so far generated over 1,500 pieces of traceable orbital debris and hundreds of thousands of smaller pieces of orbital debris that now threaten the interests of all nations.”

He said the ASAT test “will significantly increase the risk to astronauts and cosmonauts on the International Space Station, as well as other manned space flight activities.”

“Russia’s dangerous and irresponsible behavior jeopardizes the long-term sustainability of outer space and clearly demonstrates that Russia’s claims to oppose the militarization of space are spurious and hypocritical,” Price said.

He added that the United States would work with its allies and partners “to respond to Russia’s irresponsible act”, but did not indicate what kind of response could be provided.

Houston flight controllers woke the space station crew overnight to inform them of the possible close encounter, or “conjunction,” with satellite debris.

“Station on space-to-ground 2 for an early awakening,” called the mission control. “We were recently notified of a satellite rupture and we must ask you to start reviewing the refuge process.”

The crew were instructed to close the hatches between the US and Russian segments and seal the modules extending radially from the lab’s major axis, which includes the European Space Agency’s Columbus module, Japan’s Kibo, the American Quest airlock and the NASA Tranquility module.

“Due to the nature of the satellite breakdown, we would expect to see this risk every 90 minutes,” the mission control said by radio. “And while the teams in the field analyze the situation, we believe we can stay in the configuration with the radial hatches closed for up to a day.”

After taking shelter in their respective spacecraft during the initial close-up period, the crew members were allowed to return inside the station and reopen the hatches between the US and Russian segments. The American crew were allowed to briefly open the side hatches as needed between possible encounters.

“Thank you for a crazy but well coordinated day,” said astronaut Mark Vande Hei at an end-of-day planning conference with flight controllers in Houston. “We really appreciate all the situational awareness you have given us. And it was definitely a great way to bond as a crew on our very first day working in space! “

Vande Hei and Soyuz MS-19 / 65S teammates Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrovnik were joined last Thursday by four new crew members who arrived aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon ferry.

“We really appreciate your patience,” Mission Control replied to Vande Hei. “It’s a crazy way to start a mission, we certainly understand, and you were soldiers during it all. We really appreciate it.”

Vande Hei said, “We look forward to a quieter day tomorrow.”

UK-based Seradata, which operates the commercial satellite database SpaceTrak, earlier reported that the rupture appeared to involve Cosmos 1408, a Russian wiretapping spacecraft long in polar orbit.

US Space Command confirmed this later today, saying that with 1,500 traceable debris, the test “likely generated hundreds of thousands of smaller orbital debris.” The initial assessment “is that the debris will remain in orbit for years and potentially decades, posing a significant problem to the crew of the International Space Station and other manned space flight activities.”

Army Gen. James Dickinson, commander of US Space Command, said the test demonstrated “a deliberate disregard for the safety, security, stability and long-term sustainability of the space realm for all nations.”

“The debris created by (the test) from Russia will continue to pose a threat to activities in outer space for years to come, endangering satellites and space missions, as well as forcing more maneuvers. collision avoidance, ”he said. “Space activities underpin our way of life and this kind of behavior is simply irresponsible.”

American radar systems continuously track objects in low Earth orbit and calculate possible close approaches between spacecraft, giving priority to manned vehicles such as the space station.

Depending on how far a debris is expected to pass, the crew may be asked to take refuge in their respective spacecraft, ready to make a quick return to Earth in the event of an impact.

During Monday’s meeting, Shkaplerov, Dubrovnik and Vande Hei took shelter in place in their Soyuz MS-19 / 65S spacecraft. Newly arrived Crew Dragon astronauts – Raja Chari, Thomas Marshburn, Kayla Barron and Matthias Maurer – took shelter in their “Endurance” capsule at the front end of the space station.

The Russian ASAT test is the latest in a series of exercises aimed at perfecting weapons capable of deactivating or destroying an opponent’s satellites.

China destroyed an old weather satellite in 2007 which produced a cloud of debris that continues to threaten other spacecraft, including the ISS.

The United States destroyed a failed satellite in 2008 allegedly to prevent toxic hydrazine rocket fuel from reaching the ground. Russia has carried out several such tests and India destroyed one of its satellites in 2019.

