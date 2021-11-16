3 Welsh villages voted the most beautiful in England





Three Wales towns have been voted the 30 most beautiful towns in England.

The Times has compiled a list of the most beautiful towns in the country, including some of the most picturesque places to stay and eat.

The list includes 30 towns to visit and places to do and see during your stay.

Read more: Towns and villages voted as the best places to live in Wales in 2021

The top three were held by The Slaughter of Gloucestershire, Orford of Suffolk and Lavenham of Suffolk.

Nabers, Pembrokeshire

It’s no surprise that this small but cozy and colorful seaside town made it to #19 in the top 20.

Lunch at Ultracomida, a tapas bar described by the Times as “pure delight” is also recommended.

“As bright as Crayola Crayons around the dark city hall, the center is bustling with independent shops shouting at me!

“Food stores like the tapas bar Ultracomida seem to be run for love as much as money. Everyone has time to chat. It’s small, independent and communal. Can’t be more Welsh than this.”

Sign up for our free WalesOnline newsletter now and you’ll get all the news you need to know right in your inbox.

It only takes a few seconds to subscribe. Click here, enter your email address and follow the instructions.

Aberdaron, Llyn Peninsula (Image: Daily Post / Caernarfon Herald)

The beautiful old fishing village of Aberdon was lauded as “soaked in spirituality” at #26.

While staying here, you should buy some fish and chips at Sblash Caban Pysgod before taking the scenic walk to Mynydd Mawr.

Here is the list: “It’s a town immersed in spirituality, the unforgettable and unforgettable town of the Wales Lands End. Pilgrims departing for Bardsey Island have felt it. Learn more at the Porth y Swnt National Trust Center before crossing (day trip).

“So did RS Thomas, a local pastor and poet who preached at St Hywyns Church on the beach. Buy fish and chips at Sblash Caban Pysgod, go for a walk, and bring poetry to Mynydd Mawr. “It’s called Arthurs Avalon, king of the seas. At sunset there’s a utter nonsense.”

Beddgelert, Gwynedd (Image: Google Maps)

Just add it to the list and this postcard-perfect town is named after the legend of the Gelert hound.

Beddgelert is already a major tourist attraction, with a picturesque bridge across the Colwyn River just upstream of the junction with the river Glaslyn.

After trekking up Mount Moel Hebog, it is recommended to stop at Hebog Eat. On the 29th, it was on The Times’ list.

The list reads: “In the 1800s, to attract visitors, villagers invented a dumb thread about a prince who accidentally killed his faithful hound Gelert, leading visitors to a dumb fake tomb. All they had to do was show them their postcards. Town.

“There is an attraction across a rippling river between a gray stone house and a box of blossoming flowers. Mountains rise on either side and the beltway leading to Moel Hebog is a belter. Refuel later at Hebog Eat. Also stops at West Highland The route to Porthmadog, one of Britain’s greatest steam locomotive trips.”

Click here to receive the latest email updates from WalesOnline.

More related articles See more related articles

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.walesonline.co.uk/whats-on/travel/best-places-villages-towns-wales-22166354 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos