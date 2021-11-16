US finally adopts national recycling strategy





The Environmental Protection Agency today announced a new national recycling strategy, the agency’s first-ever commitment, according to the Washington Post.

It’s a roadmap for the United States to reach a goal of recycling at least half of its municipal waste by the end of the decade. That’s a big increase considering that the recycling rate in the United States has actually declined since 2015 and only accounted for about 32% of all municipal waste in 2018 (the most recent year for which there are EPA data).

The recycling plans announced today by the EPA are just the first part of a series of forthcoming documents the agency plans to release to work towards a circular economy, or an economy where consumers resources are recovered and reused to make new products rather than ending up in landfills. It’s sort of an unspoken recognition that recycling alone doesn’t make a huge dent in the world’s waste problems.

The shortcomings of the Americas recycling system have been exposed

The shortcomings of the U.S. recycling system were exposed after China stopped accepting much of our so-called recyclable waste in 2018, including post-consumer plastic. Some municipal recycling programs have been forced to close or scale back their programs, ultimately sending more products to landfills and incinerators. The programs that have remained in place are still recovering from this global shock, in addition to having to adapt to new consumption habits accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lack of a federal recycling policy has so far hampered efforts to address the problem. There are several key tactics the EPA plans to employ to meet its new recycling goal. For starters, the United States will need to do a better job of collecting recyclable materials. The rise in online shopping has changed where packaging waste ends up. There is less cardboard, for example, from malls and grocery stores due to the popularity of door-to-door deliveries. This has posed problems for recycling companies, as cardboard from people’s homes tends to be dirtier than waste from retailers, according to experts at The Verge. Often, cardboard or plastic that is too contaminated with food or other items cannot be recycled. The EPA therefore intends to do more public awareness and education to ensure that more of the things people throw away are actually recycled.

The EPA also wants to develop new markets for recycled materials to make it worthwhile for companies to recycle. This means that there could be new policies or financial incentives about to stimulate demand for recycled materials. The strategy document mentions, for example, a Demand Challenge partner program that would reward companies that use more recycled materials in their products. Notably, the EPA says it could finally explore ratifying the Basel Convention, a 1989 international treaty aimed at reducing the flow of e-waste and other hazardous waste from rich countries to low-income countries.

The new strategy also marks the first time, according to the EPA, that agency recycling plans will connect the dots between waste, environmental injustice and the climate crisis. The modern movement for environmental justice, which fights to prevent pollution from disproportionately weighing down low-income neighborhoods and communities of color, has its roots in protests against a landfill built in a predominantly black community in North Carolina. North in the 1980s.

Recently, plastic pollution has been in the spotlight as a growing body of research finds that plastics accumulate in oceans, marine life, and humans as well. Plastics are also linked to another environmental crisis: climate change. They’re made from fossil fuels, and oil and gas companies are looking to rely more on their plastics business as renewables eat away at their profits.

Preventing plastic piles and other trash from building up requires systemic changes

The plastics industry is used to promoting recycling as a solution to their waste problem. But in reality, only about nine percent of all plastic waste has ever been recycled. Some environmental experts and activists are also concerned that the development of the recycled plastic market will increase demand for new plastics. This is because the quality of the materials usually degrades each time they are re-chopped, which is why products made with recycled plastic are often reinforced with new plastic.

Preventing the buildup of plastic heaps and other trash requires systemic changes in how we use materials, not just how we treat them at the end of their life. This is why the EPA says it works in favor of a circular economy, which addresses the entire life cycle of a good produced. Ultimately, achieving a circular economy will involve using fewer raw materials, designing products that last longer and use fewer resources, and putting in place policies and infrastructure to efficiently collect items. to reuse.

Basically there has to be a concerted effort to stop generating waste in the first place.

