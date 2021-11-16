Police declare car bomb attack, 4 arrestedExBulletin





A police officer passes in front of a fire engine at Liverpool Women's Hospital in Liverpool, England, on the 11th (local time). On Sunday, a device exploded in a taxi outside the hospital, killing one person and injuring another.

British police are investigating a car explosion in Liverpool, England, as a terrorist attack, British authorities said on Monday.

They also arrested a fourth person in connection with the Sunday blast, when an explosive device exploded in a taxi in front of Liverpool Women’s Hospital, killing one and injuring another. Police later confirmed that Emad R. Swellmin, 32, had died in the explosion.

Northwest’s Counter-Terrorism Police Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner Russ Jackson, said: “Given all circumstances, the motive for the incident has not yet been determined, but it has been declared a terrorist incident and the Counter-Terrorism Police Department is continuing its investigation.” England said in a statement on Monday.

A local taxi driver picked up a male passenger in Liverpool’s Rutland area just before 11 a.m. local time on Sunday, according to police. The passenger requested transfer to Liverpool Women’s Hospital, which is about 10 minutes away.

Liverpool Women’s Hospital specializes in women’s and babies’ health, which the National Health Service describes as the largest women’s hospital in Europe.

A police official said, “While the taxi was approaching the hospital drop-off point, an explosion occurred inside the vehicle and was quickly engulfed in flames.”

Rescuers extinguished the fire and found the passenger in the vehicle and dead. The taxi driver managed to escape and was injured and discharged from hospital after treatment.

Taxi drivers are welcomed as heroes

The taxi driver was praised by local and national leaders for his actions.

Liverpool Mayor Joanne Anderson told BBC Radio 4 Today that she got out of a taxi and locked the door just before the explosion, but the BBC said Jackson did not verify the account.

“With a heroic effort, the taxi driver succeeded in circumventing what could be an absolutely horrific catastrophe in the hospital,” Anderson said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told reporters on Monday that the driver appeared to have “behaved incredibly calm and courageous”.

motive is still unknown

Jackson said investigators believe the improvised explosive device was loaded into a taxi and made by a passenger, but it is not yet known why Jackson took it to the women’s hospital or the cause of the explosion.

The motive for the explosion is not clear. Police noted that Memorial Day events were taking place at a cathedral near the hospital and said this was one of the ongoing investigations.

They added that “they believe they know the identity of the passenger, but cannot confirm it at this time.”

Police arrested four men and searched two addresses.

Jackson said the investigation resulted in police finding two addresses in Liverpool’s Kensington area.

Police arrested three men, ages 21, 26 and 29, at one of the locations on Sunday’s terrorism-related charges. Later in the same area, a 20-year-old man was arrested. They will have an interview with authorities on Monday.

Authorities are also searching for both addresses, Jackson added. In the second location, police found “important objects” that Jackson said would require further searches on Monday and possibly in the future. Eight families were evacuated from that address.

“Our investigation will now continue to work to understand how the device was built, the motive behind the incident, and to understand if anyone else was involved in this incident,” Jackson said. .

Hospitals have safety restrictions

Meanwhile, hospital officials on Monday said patients were no longer being transported to other hospitals and had provided a list of safety precautions they are taking while the investigation continues.

For example, we are restricting door-to-door access until further notice, placing police at the scene, restricting access to buildings through one entry point, and asking visitors to park their cars in designated areas.

This story was originally published on the Morning Edition live blog.

