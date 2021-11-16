Biden-Xi Virtual Summit: US President Warns Nations Must Not Fall Into Conflict | Joe biden





Joe Biden launched a virtual summit with Xi Jinping saying they both have a responsibility to ensure that the rivalry between their two nations does not degenerate into conflict.

The videoconference meeting between the two leaders, which lasted more than three and a half hours, represented their most substantive discussion since Biden took office in January, and comes at a time of particularly high tension.

There are growing fears of a confrontation over the fate of Taiwan and the freedom of navigation in the South China Sea. The meeting also comes amid global outrage over China’s treatment of its Muslim Uyghur population and Hong Kong, and a proliferation of cyber attacks that the United States has blamed on China. There are also deep divisions over what each country should do to alleviate the climate emergency, and the United States is increasingly nervous about the rapid development of China’s conventional and nuclear military forces.

The US president said he hoped the two men would have a frank and straightforward discussion like all discussions we have had so far, and set rules of the road for their future behavior.

We need to build a common sense safeguard, be clear and honest where we disagree and work together where our interests intersect, especially on vital global issues like climate change, Biden, sitting at a table at the White House with senior staff, Xi, who could be seen on a big screen facing the US president, told Xi. The two leaders had the Chinese and American flags behind them.

It seems like it is our responsibility, as the leaders of China and the United States, to ensure that competition between our countries does not escalate into conflict, whether intentional or not, Biden said. , claiming that the two nations should pursue simple and direct competition.

In his opening remarks, Xi adopted a conciliatory tone: while we can’t see each other face to face, it’s not bad either. I am very happy to see my old friend.

According to Chinese state media, Xi told Biden that the land is big enough for the development of China and the United States, and the rulers should not be playing zero-sum games.

He echoed Bidens’ sentiments regarding the hopes of the call. Humanity lives in a global village and together we face multiple challenges, said the Chinese president. China and the United States must increase their communication and cooperation.

The summit began at 7:45 p.m. Washington time and lasted just before 11:30 a.m. Biden was flanked by his Secretary of State Tony Blinken, National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, Secretary of the Treasury, Janet Yellen, Kurt Campbell, his Indo-Pacific Coordinator, Laura Rosenberger and Jon Czin, Senior Director for China.

Xi appeared on screen alone for the opening remarks, but according to an official list, the other Chinese participants were Ding Xuexiang, General Secretary of the Communist Party, Vice Premier Liu He, the party’s foreign chief, Yang Jiechi, Wang Yi the Minister of Foreign Affairs. minister and his deputy, Xie Feng.

Speaking before the summit began, a senior US official said: This commitment is important because it is about setting the terms of the competition in two key areas: to avoid misunderstandings.

Second, the US official said, this is an opportunity for President Biden to tell President Xi directly that he expects him to follow the rules of the road, which other nations do. responsible.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington issued a written statement ahead of the summit saying: China hopes the US side will work with China to explore how our two main countries get along in the new era on the basis of mutual respect and peaceful coexistence, intensify dialogue and cooperation. , manage disputes effectively and deal properly with sensitive issues, with the aim of putting bilateral relations back on the right track of healthy and regular development.

